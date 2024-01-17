Iran’s exports from Khorasan Razavi climb by 20 percent in 9 months

(MENAFN) During the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2023), the export value from Khorasan Razavi province in the northeast of Iran saw a noteworthy increase of 20 percent, reaching USD1.201 billion, according to Abolfazl Chamandi, the deputy governor-general of the province for economic affairs coordination.



This surge follows the export of non-oil products worth USD1.434 billion in the previous Iranian calendar year 1401, as reported by Javad Jafari from the province's customs department.



Jafari highlighted that the exported products, totaling 2.222 million tons, experienced a 15 percent decrease in weight but achieved a 1.1 percent growth in value.



Major exports included saffron in packages exceeding 30 grams, pistachios, steel bars, apples, and flooring. The primary destinations for these exports were Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



In addition, the province imported 275,000 tons of non-oil goods valued at USD644 million during the past year, reflecting an 11 percent increase in value and a 20 percent growth in weight.



Main imports comprised mobile phones, cotton, rice, yarn, wheat, and hot rolling machines, with the UAE, Tajikistan, Turkey, China, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan identified as the major sources of import.

MENAFN17012024000045015839ID1107733031