Dejavoo Systems Announces A Strategic Partnership With POS Global Concepts.

From countertop, PIN pad & wireless payment terminals to POS registers, Dejavoo Systems has the perfect solution to your hardware needs.

POS Global Concepts is your partner in Point of Sale systems. We offer new and refurbished POS products to help you better serve your customers and grow your business.

The collaboration of these two innovative leaders offers feature-rich and secure payment solutions to ISOs, resellers, and merchant service providers.

- Gordon Wisotzki, Founder and President of POS Global Concepts, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- POS Global Concepts and Dejavoo , an iPOS Systems company, are proud to announce that POS Global Concepts is now an authorized distributor of Dejavoo payment hardware. This strategic partnership will provide a new avenue for service providers in the electronic transaction industry to have access to the powerful solutions that iPOS Systems can offer.“Dejavoo is proud to partner with POS Global Concepts to provide dynamic, future-ready payment systems for all types of merchants,” said Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo and iPOS Systems."Our company has a longstanding relationship with Dejavoo Systems spanning several years. In our pursuit to enhance and optimize our customers' experience, we have identified Dejavoo's products to be a valuable addition to our offerings,” said Gordon Wisotzki, Founder and President of POS Global Concepts.About POS Global ConceptsPOS Global Concepts is the premier provider of new and refurbished payment terminals, peripherals, and services. Services include custom configurations, software loads, terminal management, advanced exchange programs, repair, and refurbishment.Founded in 2003 by husband and wife Gordon and Christie Wisotzki, POS Global Concepts is much more than a supplier of quality POS systems and services. The company is made up of a team of experts with a focus on integrity. At POS Global Concepts, we believe that knowledge and honesty allow us to provide our customers with the right solutions and, most importantly, follow through on our promises.For more information, visit their website ( ) or contact POS Global Concepts at 703-532-8114.About DejavooDejavoo, an iPOS Systems company, delivers secure, reliable, and user-friendly payment devices that enable businesses to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and mobile wallets. Dejavoo is processor agnostic and is certified with all major platforms. Dejavoo offers countertop, wireless, and mobile payment terminals that support EMV chip cards, contactless payments, and other advanced payment technologies. These terminals integrate seamlessly with thousands of POS systems, allowing businesses to accept payments quickly, efficiently, and securely.For more information about Dejavoo, visit their website ( ) or contact them at ....

