HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 January 2024 - As the Year of the Dragon rolls in, 7-Eleven has some fun surprises to share this Chinese New Year! This year, 7-Eleven has teamed up with eight adorable Sanrio characters, including Hello Kitty, Hangyodon, Pompompurin, Minna no Tabo, Ahirunopekkle, Kerokerokeroppi, and Little Twin Stars. They've all come together in a set of eight 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks' to kickstart your new year!







As we approach Chinese New Year, it's not just about reuniting with family and friends but also about sharing laisees and exchanging good wishes. The eight 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks' each carry a different meaningful blessing. Not only can you stash your coins or tiny treasures in them, but they also make for delightful decorations, symbolising abundant prosperity and good fortune in this Year of the Dragon. Here's to welcoming more wealth and joy into your life!

All eight cute yet practical 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks' will drop at 7-Eleven on 17 January at 7am. Grab them early and collect the whole set to kick off the Year of the Dragon with a bang!

Introducing 8 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks' to Bring You Good Luck and Prosperity

In this collection, 7-Eleven has infused extra surprises and innovative elements into the product design, taking inspiration from the traditional 'Daruma Doll' and the popular 'Lucky Cat.' By blending these with beloved Sanrio characters, we've created these exclusive and irresistibly cute 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks'. Each adorable character is brimming with good fortune and decorated with festive patterns such as peach blossoms, lucky stars and fireworks to bring you more good luck!

Every coin bank features a unique blessing in Chinese, including 'Good Luck,' 'Prosperity,' 'Wisdom,' 'Peace,' 'Health,' 'Abundance,' 'Great Fortune,' and 'Destiny.' We hope these characters bring continuous good luck in the new year for everyone and that you can pass on these blessings to your loved ones!

The 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks' are crafted from 100% recycled plastic, featuring a wood-grain texture for that extra touch of sophistication. Approximately 12cm in height, these little cuties open up with a gentle twist, making them perfect for stashing away laisees, spare change, or even your Chinese New Year candies and trinkets!

But wait, there's more! Each coin bank comes with its very own lucky coin adorned with eight more friendly Sanrio characters. You can even place these lucky coins in the coin bank characters' hands to up the cuteness levels! Talk about an adorable addition to your home or office a good luck charm that'll surely attract positive vibes for your new year.

yuu Member Exclusive! Pre-order a 'CNY Limited Edition Coin Bank Laisee Set'

7-Eleven is super excited to unveil this pair of Chinese New Year sets exclusively for yuu Members introducing the 'Plenty & Prosperous' and 'Lucky Dragon Year' Limited Edition Coin Bank Laisee Sets ! Each set comes with four designated 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks' and 20 laisee envelopes featuring both Hello Kitty and Minna no Tabo designs.

There's no need to collect any stamps simply select your favourite style! This exclusive offer is available for pre-order from 17 January at noon until 23 January (7 days only), and all it takes is 80,000 yuu Points to secure your chosen Limited Edition Coin Bank Laisee Set. Act fast because each style is limited to just 200 sets (400 sets in total), and once they're gone, they're gone!

The pick-up period is from 30 January to 5 February, so mark your calendars. Quantities are limited, while stocks last ! Don't miss this golden opportunity, yuu Members, as these limited sets won't last long!

Meet the 'Golden Special Edition Hello Kitty Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank ', symbolising wealth and prosperity!

In addition to the existing 8 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks', 7-Eleven proudly presents the exclusive ' Golden Special Edition Hello Kitty Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank. ' Hello Kitty gets a dazzling makeover in matte gold, complemented by vibrant red accents, creating a design that exudes elegance and luxury. Paired with a Tiny Chum lucky coin, this special edition signifies abundant riches and good fortune, elevating the prosperity of the Year of the Dragon!

This limited edition is a must-have for any collectors out there, especially for die-hard Hello Kitty fans. The ' Golden Special Edition Hello Kitty Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank ' will be available from 17 January at 7am until 1 March at three designated 7-Eleven or 7CAF+ stores^. To get your hands on this golden beauty, simply purchase any product and add $68 to redeem a ' Golden Special Edition Hello Kitty Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank. ' Quantities are limited, while stocks last!

'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank' Product Details:

1. Hello Kitty Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank (with Tiny Chum Lucky Coin)



Get ready for a dose of good fortune with Hello Kitty! This coin bank features a bright yellow peach blossom design and cute golden bows, giving off fun festive vibes. Plus, it comes with a Tiny Chum lucky coin a symbol of strong connections and deep friendships. A perfect little gift to share New Year cheer with your pals!

2. Hangyodon Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank (with Sayuri Lucky Coin)

Dive into the New Year with the fan-favourite water monster, Hangyodon wishing you peace and smooth sailing. Hangyodon, with his mischievous charm, transforms into a red coin bank adorned with bold blue and white marine motifs. The lucky octopus on the golden coin, Sayuri, is Hangyodon's cheerful companion. Just like Sayuri, may your new year be filled with constant smiles and smooth sailing in everything you do! 3. Minna no Tabo Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank (with Kaerusan Lucky Coin)



Ranked second in the 2023 Character Ranking in Hong Kong, the big-mouthed charmer is here to accompany you through the Year of the Dragon! With a face full of smiles, Minna no Tabo, along with his lively friend Kaerusan, is sending you warm wishes. The front of the coin bank bears the blessing '??' (Wisdom), wishing all students a year of academic progress and outstanding results.

4. Ahirunopekkle Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank (with Pitchi Lucky Coin)

Meet Ahirunopekkle, everyone's favourite kind and snow-white duck character! Though not a skilled swimmer, Ahirunopekkle eagerly learns from the little fish, Pitchi, working towards his goals. Wishing everyone's dreams to come true, for smooth journeys and abundant joy each year! The front of the coin bank bears the blessing '??' (Prosperity), extending wishes for a wealth-filled year to all!

5. Kerokerokeroppi Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank (with Teruteru Lucky Coin)

Embrace the lively spirit of Kerokerokeroppi, extending wishes for everyone to stay energetic and in good health! This green coin bank is decorated with bamboo leaves and cherry blossoms, showcasing a design with a touch of Japanese flair. Kerokerokeroppi's good friend, Teruteru, serves as a fine-weather doll, ensuring bright and pleasant days. Adding this charming piece to your home not only brings a cute touch but also symbolises the hope for good health!

6. Pompompurin Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank (with Bagel Lucky Coin)

The adorable Pompompurin and his friend Bagel add a delightful and prosperous touch. With their cute and plump designs, they embody abundance and good fortune. The eye-catching orange coin bank, featuring star patterns, promises to bring you financial good fortune a must-have for ushering in wealth in the new year! It's also ideal for displaying Chinese New Year candies!

7. Little Twin Stars Kiki Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank (with Puff Lucky Coin)

In the Year of the Dragon, Kiki and good friend Puff have landed at 7-Eleven to wish everyone immense luck and fulfilment! This delightful pastel blue coin bank features Kiki with a star in his hair, symbolising the arrival of good fortune and well wishes. Beyond being a charming decoration, it's perfect for kids to store their little stationery items!

8. Little Twin Stars Lala Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank (with Poff Lucky Coin)

LaLa and her dear friend Poff are your go-to duo for wishing you a blissful love life! LaLa, sporting a fresh look with twin buns, is dressed up in a festive New Year outfit. The coin bank boasts bright blossoms, symbolising abundance and sweetness. It's a must-have for anyone who adores a touch of girlish charm!

9. [Available at Selected Stores^] Golden Special Edition Hello Kitty Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank (with Tiny Chum Lucky Coin)

Here's the standout in the collection the only one with a touch of gold! Hello Kitty, a forever favourite among Sanrio characters, gets an extra dash of elegance and charm with her golden makeover. Representing a home filled with prosperity, it's your go-to charm for attracting good luck and wealth in the new year. Whether it's a thoughtful Chinese New Year gift for relatives or a gem for your personal collection, this one's a top pick.

^The ' Golden Special Edition Hello Kitty Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank ' is exclusively available to redeem at the following three stores:

Shop 4015-6, Level 4, Gateway Arcade, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

7CAF+ Concept Stores

Shop No. G21, G/F Carnarvon Plaza, 20 Carnarvon Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

Ground Floor, 158 Sai Yeung Choi Street South, Kowloon

Product Dimensions:

Coin Bank: Approx. 12cm (height)

Lucky Coin: Approx. 2cm (diameter)

WARNING



This product is intended for use as a coin bank, not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old.

May contain small parts; improper use may pose a choking hazard. Any damage caused by incorrect usage is not the responsibility of the manufacturer.

USE AND CARE



Please keep away from open flames and heat sources to prevent fires or damage.

The new product may have a plastic smell, which is normal. It is recommended to place it in a well-ventilated area for some time before use.

Ensure the product is completely dry before storage and store it in a cool, dry place.

When coins move between the coin slots, slight fading or marks may occur, which is normal. Minor colour differences in the patterns are considered normal.

'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank' Collectible Programme Details

Stamp Distribution Details:

From 17 January (7am) to 27 February 2024, customers will receive one stamp upon a $20# purchase and one more stamp for every additional $10 purchase at 7-Eleven stores*.

Redemption Details:

From 17 January (7am) to 1 March 2024, customers can redeem two 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks' randomly with 12 stamps plus $88 or one 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank' randomly with 8 stamps plus $48.

Exclusive yuu Member Offer 1 - 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank':

Promotion period: 17 January (7am) to 27 February 2024. Item redemption period in store: From 17 January (7am) to 1 March 2024, yuu Members can redeem one 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank' randomly with 8,800 yuu Points plus $10.

Exclusive yuu Member Offer 2 Pre-Order Chinese New Year Limited Edition Laisee Coin Bank Set :

yuu Members can pre-order one ' Chinese New Year Limited Edition Laisee Coin Bank Set ' with 80,000 yuu Points and choose their favourite style. Quantities are limited to 200 sets per style (400 sets in total). The pre-order period is from 17 January (12 noon) to 23 January 2024. Pick-up period: 30 January (7am) to 5 February. Each yuu Member can redeem a maximum of two box sets. Quantities are limited, while stocks last.

' Golden Special Edition Hello Kitty Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank ' Redemption Details

From 17 January (7am) to 1 March 2024, customers can purchase any product at the designated 3 7-Eleven stores^ and add $68 to redeem one 'Golden Special Edition Hello Kitty Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank.'

^Available only at selected stores, terms and conditions apply.



yuu Member Exclusive Pre-Order 'CNY Limited Edition Coin Bank Laisee Set' Product Details:

1. Plenty & Prosperous' Coin Bank Laisee Set



Celebrate CNY with this special set featuring four designated 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks' and 20 laisee envelopes, featuring Hello Kitty and Minna no Tabo designs. The laisee envelopes are adorned with embossed gold patterns, making them a tasteful choice for New Year greetings and gift-giving. You don't need to collect stamps to redeem so don't miss out on this perfect Chinese New Year combo!





The set includes the following four 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks'





Hello Kitty

Minna no Tabo

Hangyodon Kerokerokeroppi and



10x Hello Kitty laisee envelopes 10x Minna no Tabo laisee envelopes

2. 'Lucky Dragon Year' Coin Bank Laisee Set

Get ready to welcome an abundance of luck in the Year of the Dragon with this special set! Inside, you'll find four designated 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks' and 20 laisee envelopes, featuring Hello Kitty and Minna no Tabo designs. The laisee envelopes feature the adorable roly poly characters, bringing extra joy to the little ones receiving them!

The set includes the following four 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks'



Little Twin Stars - Kiki

Little Twin Stars - Lala

Ahirunopekkle Pompompurin and



10x Hello Kitty laisee envelopes 10x Minna no T a b o laisee envelopes

Customers can choose between the ''Plenty & Prosperous' or 'Lucky Dragon Year' Coin Bank Laisee Sets. Each set includes designated 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Bank' designs and customers cannot choose designs individually. This pre-order offer is applicable at 7-Eleven stores in Hong Kong and Macau (excluding Discovery Bay, Disney Administrative Building, and Hong Kong Disneyland Food Court outlets).

* Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk are excluded.

#Excluding the purchase of cigarettes, milk powder, diapers, collectible programme redemption items, online game cards, mobile prepaid sim/mobile sim cards/value-added coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps, and plastic shopping bag charges. Also excluding payment for the following services including but not limited to: Octopus last 10 transactions printout, prepayment, Pin-On-Receipt, bill payment, donation, top up (including but not limited to Octopus, Macau Pass/MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Tap & Go, TNG, and other e-wallets), fax & photocopying, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return, locker services, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry etc. For more details, please visit our website.

^The designated 3 stores are: Shop 4015-6, Level 4, Gateway Arcade, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon/Shop No. G21, G/F Carnarvon Plaza, 20 Carnarvon Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon/Ground Floor, 158 Sai Yeung Choi Street South, Kowloon

