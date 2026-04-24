Trump Says Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire To Be Extended By 3 Weeks
Announcing the extension on Truth Social, Trump said the meeting“went very well,” adding that the United States would work with Lebanon“to help it protect itself from Hezbollah.”
Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would visit the White House“in the coming weeks.”
According to reports, Hezbollah had earlier launched missile attacks on Israel in response to recent Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.
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