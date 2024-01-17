New Plastic Surgeon Provides Comprehensive Aesthetic Solutions In Novi, Michigan

(MENAFN- GetNews) Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center, led by board-certified plastic surgeon in Novi, Dr. Michelle Hardaway, M.D., is now offering a full range of aesthetic procedures to help patients in Novi and surrounding areas achieve their cosmetic goals.

NOVI, MI - Jan 16, 2024 - Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center, led by board-certified plastic surgeon in Novi , Dr. Michelle Hardaway, M.D., is now offering a full range of aesthetic procedures to help patients in Novi and surrounding areas achieve their cosmetic goals. With expertise across body contouring, breast surgery, facial rejuvenation and minimally invasive treatments, the practice provides tailored solutions to restore confidence and reveal each patient's natural beauty.

"I am thrilled to bring my passion for aesthetic surgery to the Novi community," said Dr. Hardaway. "My mission is to listen to patients' unique concerns and create personalized plans to help them look and feel their absolute best. With comprehensive options from subtle enhancements to transformative surgeries, I am confident we have the precise solutions to fulfill each individual's aesthetic vision."



Dr. Hardaway's considerable expertise stems from her extensive training at prestigious institutions like Wayne State University and the University of Michigan. She has performed thousands of successful procedures over her decorated career, including liposuction, mommy makeovers, breast augmentation and facelifts. Dr. Hardaway also offers the latest nonsurgical rejuvenation treatments, including dermal fillers, laser skin resurfacing and body contouring.

The practice provides a warm, welcoming environment where patients feel supported throughout their aesthetic journey. Dr. Hardaway and her team take time to understand patients' unique goals and expectations, educating them on safe, effective procedures to achieve natural-looking outcomes.

To schedule a consultation with Dr. Hardaway and learn more about achieving your aesthetic goals, call Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center at (248) 221-1957 or visit

About Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center

Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center, led by Dr. Michelle Hardaway, provides state-of-the-art cosmetic surgery and nonsurgical treatments to help patients renew their appearance and boost their self-confidence. Dr. Hardaway is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and serves patients throughout Novi and surrounding Michigan communities.





