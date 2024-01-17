Tradingview Vs Metatrader - Which Platform Is Better?

| Screeners, live streams, and educational content
Bottom Line
MetaTrader 4 and TradingView are two of the most recognized names in trading, but which one is the better trading solution? Upon completing my MetaTrader 4 vs. TradingView comparison, the bottom line is that it comes down to individual trading requirements, with MT4 taking the overall lead.-pp-TradingView bests MetaTrader 4 with its charting package and social trading community. It is an ideal choice for manual traders, who prefer the professional-looking charts at TradingView, but most execute their orders elsewhere, often on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. TradingView looks professional but fails to cater to professional trading requirements, reducing it to a retail crowd favourite.MetaTrader 4 looks dated but lies at the core of many professional trading solutions due to its versatile infrastructure, industry-leading position among algorithmic traders, API support, integrated copy trading service, and MAM/PAMM modules. MetaTrader 4 is available at 1,500+ brokers compared to 16 brokers for TradingView , and MT4 is free, whereas TradingView has 6 subscription-based models.Therefore, TradingView looks better, but MT4 trades significantly better, making it the leading professional choice Is MetaTrader better than TradingView? It depends on what traders require, but MetaTrader is the overall better choice for advanced traders due to its extensive support for algorithmic trading, MAM/PAMM modules for multi-account and traditional account management services, and its versatile infrastructure. TradingView is ideal for social traders who value cutting-edge charts and manual order execution. Does TradingView work with MetaTrader 4? TradingView does not work with MetaTrader4 or any other out-of-the-box trading platform. Many traders use TradingView to analyze charts due to its superior charting package and enter their orders in MetaTrader4 TradingView the same as MetaTrader?TradingView is not the same as MetaTrader. The former is charting software supported by 16 brokers for direct trading from the chart. The latter is the leading Forex trading platform available from 1,500+ brokers. Which platform is better than TradingView? MetaTrader4, MetaTrader5, cTrader, ProRealTime, and most proprietary trading platforms are better than TradingView in all aspects except charts and trading community. Therefore, traders' requirements will dictate which trading platform is the best. Do professional traders use TradingView? While TradingView has three subscription plans for professional traders, it is not a popular choice among professional traders. TradingView caters best to social traders, a popular approach among the retail crowd. The charting package is excellent for pro traders, but the extent to which TradingView enables algorithmic trading trails competitors. Therefore, most professional traders use alternatives. TradingView looks very professional but does not meet demanding trading requirements. Which brokers offer TradingView?
TradingView lists TradeStation, Oanda, Capital, Eightcap, FX Open, FXCM, Forex, Pepperstone, Tradovate, ActivTrades, Interactive Brokers, Saxo, Spreadex Trading, City Index, Bitstamp, and Tickmill under its Brokers category.Christopher Lewis Christopher Lewis has been trading Forex for several years. He writes about Forex for many online publications, including his own site, aptly named The Trader Guy.