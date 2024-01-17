(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Sahm, the First All-in-One Trading App in KSA Launched by CMA Licensed Corp



16th January 2024, Riyadh: Valuable Capital Financial Company (VCFC), a brokerage firm licensed by the Capital Market Authority (22251-25), announced the official launch of its online trading app ‘Sahm’, a platform proprietary designed and developed specifically for investors in Saudi Arabia. The first of its kind in KSA, Sahm offers users the opportunity to trade in both Saudi and US markets within one app and provides a list of Shariah Compliant Stocks in the US market and a variety of US stock ETFs with Arabic themes.



Sahm app features speedy client account establishment and enables a one-click quick switch between Saudi and U.S. stock accounts in real-time for both trading and currency conversion. To accommodate professional traders' demands, the app also allows users to create Conditional Orders, a synthetic and powerful trading tool previously only seen on professional trading desks.



“Since the beginning, our product philosophy has always been to design an all-in-one, easy-to-use trading platform tailored for domestic investors. And now, Sahm is just a perfect example of integrating everything investors need into one app,” said Hadeel Bedeeri, General Manager of VCFC, who was speaking at the launch of the app at a press conference in Riyadh.



Sahm's comprehensiveness is demonstrated via all-in-one features including market quotes, company data, 24/7 news, investors' education materials, and analysis tools. This integration helps the app stand out among other trading platforms, which often require users to switch frequently between multiple apps when making investment decisions.



According to VCFC, the app supports both Arabic and English, with a sleek, user-friendly UI design embedded with bundled functions, like a Shariah Compliant Stocks indicator, demonstrating a strong commitment to the local market. Furthermore, functions related to market information reach as deep as detailed listed company profiles, financial event calendars, analysis charts dynamics and key market statistics.



“Sahm is definitely powerful and easy to use. Our goal is to provide Saudi users with a seamless and tailored investing experience, making investing as simple as breathing,” said Jess Cheung, Co-Founder and CEO of Valuable Capital Group Ltd, the mother company of VCFC. “With the launch of the Sahm app, we hope to become the best online broker in Saudi Arabia and are committed to offering fast, easy, and global integrated market access to Saudi investors,” he added.



VCFC, registered in Riyadh, is strategically invested by VCGL and eWTPA. VCGL, a global leading financial group, has set up licensed entities in Hong Kong SAR, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore, gaining worldwide recognition from millions of users.



In October 2023, VCFC received licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to conduct Dealing, Advising, and Custody services in KSA, making it the first international online brokerage firm to provide online brokerage services in KSA. The company is also a registered member of the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, as well as its affiliates, the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa) and the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa).



During the event, VCFC also confirmed that the company is currently applying for "Arranging" and "Managing" licenses from the regulator CMA to further broaden its all-dimensional financial services.



Sahm app is now available for download on the iOS App Store, the Android Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery. For more details, visit



