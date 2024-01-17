Dicyclopentadiene Price Chart, Historical Chart And Forecast Analysis Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) In Q1 2023, the dicyclopentadiene market in Asia saw growth driven by strong naphtha demand from downstream industries and rising crude oil prices. However, Q2 witnessed a decline due to reduced downstream demand, falling crude oil costs, import price hikes, and regional oversupply. In Europe, Q1 experienced dicyclopentadiene price increases due to higher purchasing power and improved feedstock demand, yet Q2 saw a substantial decline influenced by plummeting feedstock prices, mainly due to negative crude oil trends. North America's Q1 displayed rising dicyclopentadiene prices due to increased naphtha costs and robust downstream interest, but Q2 suffered from decreased feedstock prices, economic instability, and falling crude oil costs, negatively affecting dicyclopentadiene prices.

Definition

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is a highly reactive chemical compound with the formula C10H12. It exists as a colorless to light yellow liquid at room temperature. DCPD is used in the production of various industrial materials, such as resins, adhesives, and plastics. It undergoes polymerization to form a rigid and durable substance, making it valuable for manufacturing composite materials. Its reactivity allows for the synthesis of specialized resins used in applications like automotive parts and coatings. DCPD's versatile properties make it a key component in the production of a wide range of industrial products.

Key Details About the Dicyclopentadiene Price Trends:

Industrial Uses Impacting the Dicyclopentadiene Price Trends:





Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) finds diverse industrial applications. Its polymerization forms cyclopentadiene resins, used in producing automotive components, marine coatings, and structural materials due to their durability and heat resistance. In the adhesives industry, DCPD is crucial for formulating specialized adhesives, particularly in applications requiring strong bonding under harsh conditions. DCPD-based resins also play a role in the manufacturing of high-performance composite materials, contributing to lightweight and strong products in sectors like aerospace and sports equipment. Moreover, DCPD serves as a precursor for various chemicals, including flavor and fragrance compounds, pharmaceutical intermediates, and agricultural chemicals, showcasing its significance across multiple industrial sectors.



Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Cymetech Corporation

Nova Chemicals Corporation Tokyo Chemical Industry Co Ltd

Key Players:

