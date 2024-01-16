Shmyhal Discusses Ukraine's European Aspirations With Speaker Of Latvian Parliament

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed Ukraine's European integration aspirations during a meeting with a delegation of Latvian Saeima parliamentarians led by Speaker Daiga Mieriņa.

"We highly appreciate the friendly support that the Latvian parliament provides to our country. We discussed Ukraine's European integration aspirations and how Latvia can help with practical experience on this path," Shmyhal said.

He thanked for participating in Ukraine's recovery and called on Latvian businesses to be more actively involved in this process.

"At the same time, Latvia is one of the leaders in providing military assistance in terms of GDP. We discussed our cooperation in the field of joint arms production," said Shmyhal.

The interlocutors discussed another important issue: the establishment of justice and the confiscation of Russian assets.

Shmygal emphasized that Ukraine appreciates Latvia's participation in the implementation of the President's Peace Formula.

"Latvia has also approved the nationalization of the 'House of Moscow' to transfer the proceeds to Ukraine. This is a historical precedent, which, I am convinced, will give impetus to further confiscation of the aggressor's assets," Shmyhal emphasized.

As previously reported, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Speaker of the Saeima of the Republic of Latvia Daiga Mieriņa discussed the development of the defense industry and the strengthening of sanctions against Russia.