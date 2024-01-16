China, Algeria Pledged To Continue Mutual Support, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ALGIERS, Jan 17 (NNN-APS) – China and Algeria, yesterday, vowed to continue firm support to each other, on issues related to their core interests and enhance bilateral cooperation.

The two sides made the pledge, during the visit of Liu Guozhong, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, who met separately yesterday, with Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Prime Minister, Nadir Larbaoui, in the Algerian capital of Algiers.

During the meetings, Liu spoke positively of Algeria's developments, adding that, China and Algeria are“sincere friends and natural partners, in the pursuit of common development and national rejuvenation.”

The Chinese vice premier noted that, an important consensus was reached last July by Chinese President, Xi Jinping and Tebboune, who paid a successful state visit to China.

As this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership, Liu said, China is willing to take it as an opportunity to work with Algeria, to continue firmly supporting each other on issues related to their core interests and promoting mutual exchanges and cooperation, under the framework of high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road.

He noted that, China is also committed to continuing its close coordination and cooperation with Algeria, in international and regional affairs, and making active efforts to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Tebboune and Larbaoui said, strengthening cooperation with China is a strategic choice for Algeria, vowing to actively participate in the joint construction of the Belt and Road, attract more Chinese companies to Algeria to invest, and jointly promote development.

The Algeria-China relations are unbreakable, as the two sides have a broad consensus on major international and regional issues, said Algerian leaders, who voiced Algeria's willingness to work with China, to uphold international fairness and justice and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

During the visit, Liu also held a meeting with representatives of the Chinese medical teams, on an aid mission in Algeria.– NNN-APS

