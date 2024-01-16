Tyroola, Australia's Fastest-Growing Online Tyre Retailer, Joins The Michelin Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alessio Puricelli, Tyroola's Chief Commercial and Financial OfficerSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tyroola , Australia's third-largest online tyre and fitting service provider, proudly announces its integration into the Michelin group. This partnership signifies an exciting chapter for Tyroola, enabling it to harness Michelin's expertise while retaining its identity and commitment to enhancing customer experiences and innovation in the tyre industry.Tyroola was ahead of the curve in Australia when online tyre shopping was still in its infancy. Its foresight and innovation have paid dividends – today, more and more people are buying tyres online, with nearly two-thirds of drivers relying on online information before making new tyre purchases.*Andreas Voss, Tyroola's CEO, shares: "Tyroola has experienced strong growth since its inception in 2015. The company has sold over 650,000 tyres to more than 120,000 customers and currently accounts for 16% of the Australian online tyre sales market to private individuals.”Tyroola is thrilled about the collaborative opportunities with Michelin, propelling our services to new heights. Lorraine Frega, Executive Vice-President of Business Line Services and Solutions at Michelin, also shares in the enthusiasm, saying, "Michelin is excited that Tyroola joins the existing eRetail companies of the Michelin Group within the Business Direction for Distribution, Services & Solutions, as we continue to expand in the region.”This partnership is a transformative phase for Tyroola. "We're excited to continue our journey within the Michelin family. Not only does it widen our reach, but it adds additional fuel towards our goal of continuing to innovate with our business partners,” says Alessio Puricelli, Tyroola's Chief Commercial and Financial Officer.Tyroola will continue to operate under its existing brand, maintaining its strong foothold in the market with its extensive inventory of over 52,000 SKUs available online and offering access to over 700 fitting centres in Australia and New Zealand for seamless tyre fittings.The emphasis on customer convenience remains central to Tyroola, now supported by this partnership. It remains steadfast in providing the best and easiest tyre-buying journey possible, ensuring unparalleled satisfaction at every step.*Michelin data

