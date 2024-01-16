The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Judith Marie Bikulege As A Distinguished Professional

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Judith Marie

Bikulege is acknowledged as a Distinguished Professional for her contributions to the field of Hospitality and Real Estate.

Ms.

Bikulege pursued her higher education at the University of Houston, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1990. She boasts a successful career in both Real Estate and Hospitality, currently holding the position of Senior Managing Director of Real Estate at Extended Stay America since 2021, in addition to working as a self-employed consultant and independent contractor in her field since 2014.

With over 40 years of experience in the industry, Ms. Bikulege is highly motivated and an accomplished executive with a track record of orchestrating financial strategies, optimizing operations, and achieving fiscal excellence for major private and publicly-held corporations. She possesses exceptional negotiation skills, consistently surpassing industry averages in measurable metrics for comparable transactions. Her value lies in her extensive and versatile expertise spanning the hospitality and real estate sectors, with experience in finance, operations, asset management, and capital markets.

Ms. Bikulege's career began at Aircoa, later known as Richfield Management, from 1980 to 1989. She then transitioned to the Fine Hotels Company from 1989 to 1992, where she rapidly ascended through the ranks. Her career highlights also include serving as the Vice President of Acquisitions and Finance for Gencom American Hospitality Inc. from 1992 to 1997, as well as the Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions for Patriot American from 1997 to 1999.

Throughout her career, Ms. Bikulege has earned a reputation as an accomplished business expert and has held key positions such as Chief Investment Officer for Extended Stay America from 2017 to 2021, Senior Vice President of Business Affairs for the Morgans Hotel Group from 2002 to 2007, and Executive Vice President of Capital Markets for Gencom American Hospitality Inc. from 2007 to 2013.

Ms. Bikulege has received numerous accolades for her professionalism and skills. She was selected as one of the 12 Inspirational Women to Watch for the Future of Hospitality on International Women's Day in 2021. Additionally, she was honored as one of the Top Influential Women in Hospitality by Hotel Management Magazine in the same year.

Beyond her professional achievements, Ms. Bikulege is actively involved in various organizations that support and promote women in the workforce. She is a member of The Castell Project, an organization dedicated to advancing women in the industry, as well as CHIEF, a private membership network focused on connecting and empowering women executive leaders. She is also a mentor for women in the hospitality industry through her active participation in the AHLA Foundation.

