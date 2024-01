PM Offers Prayers At Andhra Pradesh’S Lepakshi Temple

(MENAFN- IANS) Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers at the historic Veerabhadra Temple at Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district.

After reaching Puttaparthi from Delhi, the Prime Minister left for Lepakshi, which is considered a significant place in Hindu epic Ramayana.

It is believed that Jatayu, the giant eagle, followed Goddess Sita to Lepakshi after she was abducted by Ravan.

The priests explained the significance of the temple to the Prime Minister.

He performed various rituals and chanted 'Shri Ram Jai Ram' bhajan and also heard verses from the Ranganatha Ramayana, which is in Telugu.

The Prime Minister also watched a puppet show depicting the events of Ramayana. He went around the historic temple and had a look at Lepakshi handicrafts.

The Prime Minister's visit to the site comes a week ahead of the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

After a visit to Lepakshi, the Prime Minister inaugurated the new campus of National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN) at Palasamudram in the same district.

--IANS

ms/uk