TAP Getting Ready For Materials' Testing To Supply Hydrogen (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Trans
Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortium will test its asset materials
for hydrogen supplies this month, TAP AG told Trend .
"We are in the process of assessing the degree to which TAP can
technically accommodate transporting a blend of natural gas and
hydrogen. In 2021, an Initial Hydrogen Readiness study confirmed
that TAP has the potential to transport hydrogen blend. We will
start the testing of our asset materials this month and we expect
the initial results for the offshore pipeline towards the beginning
of Q2 2024," said the consortium.
TAP AG said its ambition is to develop the asset to allow
transportation of hydrogen, initially in the form of a blend with
natural gas.
"We envisage hydrogen concentrations being increased in
incremental steps in line with the development of the hydrogen
market and relevant demand, as well as the evolving regulatory
framework both at EU and member state levels," said the
consortium.
TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in
the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km
long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at
the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and
the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.
TAP facilitates gas supplies to South Eastern European countries
through existing and prospective interconnectors. TAP is connected
to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its
commercial operations in October 2022, providing Caspian gas to
Bulgaria, enhancing security of energy supplies in one more
European country.
