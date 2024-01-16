Former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold To Host Free Self-Defence Seminar In Toronto

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Scholars Education presents "An Introduction to Self-Defence with UFC legend Luke Rockhold" at Scholars of St. Clair West (1074 St. Clair Ave W) on Saturday, Jan. 20, from noon to 3 p.m.

Luke Rockhold, Four-Time World Champion and Former UFC Middleweight Champion

To help celebrate the return of the UFC to Toronto for the first time in five years, Toronto-based Scholars Education has partnered with UFC legend Luke Rockhold to present a special "Introduction to Self Defence" class for students. This free interactive seminar, Q&A, and demonstration for kids will discuss the many ways martial arts can benefit youth, including boosting confidence, self-esteem, and physical and mental health.

Luke Rockhold is a four-time world champion, winning both the UFC and Strikeforce Middleweight Championships along with two Jiu-Jitsu World Championships over his celebrated MMA career. Winner of 16 professional fights, he faced some of the most notable fighters in MMA history, including Vitor Belfort, Michael Bisping, Lyoto Machida, and Chris Weidman.

This free seminar and demonstration will also include special guest appearances and prize giveaways.

Scholars , founded in 1999, has 77 locations across North America. It uses its world-class curriculum and programming coupled with qualified, caring teachers to provide exceptional tutoring services for students of all ages. It has won the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Award for eight consecutive years.

Space is limited. If you are interested in attending, please register by sending an email to [email protected] .

Please note that registration is required to attend.

Contact Information

Peter Dyakowski

Scholars Education

[email protected]

1-888-901-7323

