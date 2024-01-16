Azerbaijani, UAE Fms Discuss Regional And International Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 15, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, had a telephone conversation with
the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry
said, Azernews reports.
During the telephone conversation, the implementation of the
memorandum of understanding signed during the official visit of UAE
President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Azerbaijan, as
well as regional and international issues were discussed.
In addition, as part of the preparation process for the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), an exchange of views took
place on issues of cooperation with the UAE.
During the telephone conversation, areas of cooperation on other
international platforms were also discussed.
