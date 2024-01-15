New Firms Get Resident Status In Azerbaijan's Industrial Zones - Economy Minister (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. In 2023, a total
of 26 business organizations gained residency in the industrial
zones under the Economic Zones Development Agency, said Azerbaijani
Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"Among them, 7 registered as residents in the Aghdam Industrial
Park, 5 in the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" Industrial Park, 8 in
the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, 3 in the Pirallahi Industrial
Park, 1 in the Hajigabul Industrial District, and 2 in the
Sabirabad Industrial District. The residents are set to invest 471
million manat and create over 3,100 permanent jobs," the
publication says.
The resident status of the economic zones of Azerbaijan is
currently granted to 138 business entities with investment projects
worth over 7 billion manat.
Currently, seven industrial parks - Sumgayit Chemical Industrial
Park, Mingachevir, Garadagh, Balakhani, Pirallahi, Aghdam, and
“Araz Valley Economic Zone"-are operating in Azerbaijan.
