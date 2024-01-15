Chengdu Jiaozi Financial Conference Was Held In Chengdu, Sichuan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHENGDU, China, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 12, Chengdu Jiaozi Financial Conference, co-hosted by Chengdu Municipal Local Financial Regulation Bureau, Sichuan Branch of Xinhua News
Agency, and China Economic Information Service of Xinhua News Agency, was held
at the Jiaozi Financial Museum in Chengdu Hi-Tech Zone. The conference, themed "Jiaozi Culture and Financial Technology: Innovative Exploration of Western
Financial Center Construction", aimed to jointly review the millennium-old
Jiaozi culture and delve into the opportunities presented by financial
technology.
During the conference, experts, scholars, and industry professionals engaged in
in-depth discussions through keynote speeches, roundtable dialogues, and other
activities. They focused on topics such as Jiaozi financial culture, the development of financial technology and banking business transformation, high-quality digitization transformation of capital markets, optimizing the
innovation ecosystem of financial technology, and financial services for the
real economy. The aim was to collectively explore the intrinsic relationship
between Jiaozi culture and financial technology, as well as to explore the
development opportunities for financial technology innovation, with the goal of
providing insights and suggestions for the high-quality development of
Chengdu's finance and the construction of the western financial center.
It is understood that the day of the conference also marked the 1000th
anniversary of the birth of the world's first paper currency, Jiaozi, in
Chengdu. Jiaozi's birth predates the appearance of European paper currency by
more than 600 years, not only breaking the limitations of traditional metallic
currency but also becoming a significant milestone in human's currency history.
Today, within Chengdu Jiaozi Financial Museum, numerous precious artifacts on
display shed light on the birth and development of Jiaozi, as well as the
profound impact of its culture of integrity, open-mindedness, and innovative
spirit on the subsequent development and transformation of finance.
In recent years, Chengdu has made remarkable achievements in the construction
of the western financial center. It has vigorously implemented the "seven major
projects", including the aggregation of financial institutions, enhancement of
financial markets, modern financial characteristics, innovation-driven finance,
expanded financial opening, optimized financial ecology, and interconnected
financial infrastructure. Efforts have been focused on "five major areas", such
as technology finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance, and
digital finance. Finance has been continuously injecting "vitality" into the
high-quality development of Chengdu's real economy, becoming a key element in
promoting the smooth circulation and deep integration of innovation chains,
industry chains, and talent chains in Chengdu.
As of now, Chengdu has more than 2,800 various intermediary and financial
institutions. The research results of the "2023 China 'Mass Entrepreneurship
and Innovation' Financial Index" released by the China (Shenzhen) Development
Institute at the conference also indicate that Chengdu's "Mass Entrepreneurship
and Innovation" financial index ranks first in the central and western regions.
Furthermore, the conference also unveiled the "Xinhua Silk Road Western
Center". The establishment of this Center in Chengdu will be conducive to
Chengdu leveraging national platform advantages and taking the opportunity of
jointly building the western financial center by Chengdu and Chongqing to
continue strengthening financial services related to the Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI).
SOURCE Chengdu Municipal Local Financial Regulation Bureau
MENAFN15012024003732001241ID1107721528
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.