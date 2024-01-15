Fiber Optic Fusion Splicers Market Forecast Shows Growth Potential For 2023-2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Optic Fusion Splicers Global Market Forecast 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Telecommunications/Multimedia represented over 60 percent share of the worldwide consumption value of fiber optic fusion splicers in 2023.

In terms of volume (number of new units), the fastest forecasted growth is attributed to the use of fusions splicers to install optical fiber in Data Centers and other Private Enterprise Networks.

In 2023, the North America region held an over a third of the worldwide consumption value of fiber optic fusion splicers. The Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region is forecast to increase in value at a faster pace during the 2nd-half of the forecast period (2028-2033).

The use of fusion splicers in the Latin/South America region, as well as the Middle East and Africa sub-regions (segments of EMEA) are also covered during the next 10 years.

APAC is forecast to remain the major user of fiber optic fusion splicers. The Asia Pacific region's consumption value will be driven by countries expanding the reach and density capabilities of their mobile/wireless device (optical fiber) infrastructure, fiber installations in private networks (including private/enterprise Data Centers), use in Specialty applications, as well continuing to bring optical fiber closer to the drop-areas in Telecommunications and CATV networks.

In this latest report, product offerings and activities of nearly 50 competitors worldwide are covered, as well as market share data relative to the sector's leaders for the year 2023.

This report provides estimates for the year 2023 and a 10-year forecast of the use of selected types of fiber optic fusion splicer machines.

The market forecast data are segmented by the following functions:



Consumption Value (US$, Million)

Quantity (Number/Each) Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each in Thousands)

Applications

The global fiber optic fusion splicer market is segmented into the following major application categories:



Telecommunications/Multimedia

Private Enterprise Networks

Cable TV/Multimedia

Military/Aerospace (Commercial and MIL-SPEC) Specialty (intra-enclosure, test and measurement, rental units, harsh environment industrial, bio-photonics, sensors, laboratory, manufacturing/production of fiber optic components/devices, other applications, and non-specific uses)

Market data estimates and forecasts are also segmented by each of the following fusion splicer (machine) types:

Single Fiber



Core-to-Core Single Fiber

Cladding Alignment: Single Fiber

Passive Cladding Alignment (Fixed V-Groove) Active Cladding Alignment (Movable V-Groove)

Multiple Fiber (Ribbon)



Bench Top Micro/Handheld

Company Profiles



AFL

AITELONG

Aurora Optics Incorporated

Ceyear Technologies

COMWAY Technology

Darkhorsechina (Beijing) Telecom. Tech.

DVP O.E. Technology

Eloik Communication Equipment Technology

Fiber Cable Solution Technology

FiberFox Inc.

Fiber Instruments Sales Inc.

Furukawa/Fitel/OFS

GAO Tek Inc.

Hangzhou QiRun Trading Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Softel Optic

Inno Instrument Incorporated

Jilong Optical Communications Co.

Joinwit Optoelectronic Tech.

KomShine Technologies Limited

Nanjing Tianxingtong Electronic Technology

Netceed

Nyfors Teknologi

Precision Rated Optics

Ruiyan

Shanghai Sishun E-Commerce Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Xianghe Fiber Communication

Shaoguan City Wujiang District - Yide Machine Limited

Shenzhen Longshuang Technology

Shenzhen SPEEDWOLF Technology

Shenzhen Spring Optical Communication

ShinewayTech China

Shinho Fiber Communication

Signal Fire Technology

Star Informatics Pvt. Ltd

Sumitomo Electric Lightwave

Sunma International Industry

Syoptek International Limited

Tempo Communications

3SAE Technologies Inc.

Tumtec - Guangdong TUMTEC Communication Technology Co., Ltd.

Tuolima Network Technologies

UCLSWIFT CO., LTD.

Vytran Yamasaki Optical Technology

