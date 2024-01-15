Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Austria's Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to Qatar H E Karin Fichtinger-Grohe on the occasion of the end of her tenure. The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the Ambassador for her efforts in supporting and reinforcing bilateral relations, wishing her success in her new assignments.