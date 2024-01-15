Israeli Occupation Soldiers Shoot, Kill 2 Palestinians In Al-Bireh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation soldiers shot and killed two Palestinians on Sunday evening at the northern gate to the city of Al-Bireh in the central West Bank.The occupation army alleged that the two victims threw a bomb at a military checkpoint north of Al-Bireh.Suleiman Muhammad Suleiman Kanaan (17 years old) had already passed away when he arrived at the Istishari Arab Hospital after being shot in the heart with live bullets near the northern gate of Al-Bireh, while the identity of the second victim is unknown, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said Saturday in a statement.