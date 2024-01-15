European Advisory Mission To Evaluate Phytosanitary System Starts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 14 (Petra) -- Agriculture Minister Khaled Hneifat opened Sunday the work of the European advisory mission through the technical and knowledge exchange tool with the EU (TAEX) to evaluate the phytosanitary, inspection and monitoring system.Hneifat called for taking advantage of the opportunity to exchange experiences with European specialists in the mission, adding that Jordan's "distinguished" relationship with the EU is part of the Jordanian-European Partnership Agreement framework.He added that the Ministry is working to develop the capabilities of its staff to keep pace with scientific and technical developments.The Director of Prevention and Plant Health in the Ministry, Imad Awad, presented the plant protection programmes and instructions for local and regional projects to combat pests in environmentally "safe" ways in cooperation with local institutions and international organisations.