US Says It Shot Down Anti-Ship Cruise Missile From Houthi-Controlled Areas

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "United States fighter aircraft shot down an anti-ship cruise missile which was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen toward the USS Laboon, which was operating in the Southern Red Sea, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on January 14 were no injuries or damage reported, according to CENTCOM.

