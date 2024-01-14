EAA Spotlights On Humanitarian Impact On Children As Gaza Marks 100Th Day Of Conflict

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: While Gaza observes a grim milestone - 100 days of death and despair in the ongoing conflict, Education Above All (EAA) Foundation as an organisation committed to promoting education and safeguarding the rights and futures of children and young people globally, expressed its deep concern for all affected populations, particularly the profound impact this conflict has had on children and youth.

"The human toll of this relentless conflict is staggering. Over 23,843 lives have been lost, including more than 10,400 children. Each of these numbers represents a life cut short, a family shattered, and a future unfulfilled. Amidst this active war zone, the very essence of childhood is under siege. With the conflict still raging, the educational landscape in Gaza has been decimated. Nearly 380 schools have been damaged or destroyed, leaving countless children without access to education. In this environment of fear and instability, education is not just disrupted; it has come to a complete stand still. The loss of educational spaces is a dire blow to the hopes and aspirations of a generation. We, at EAA, solemnly and strongly condemn the rapid destruction of schools and interruption of education systems in Gaza, including EAA's Al Fakhoora programme and EAA-funded schools, which left staff and students without education, refuge, or shelter," it said in a statement.



The foundation further stated that in the rubble and ruin, another silent but profound crisis unfolds in the form of an environmental catastrophe. The war has unleashed a level of planet-warming emissions surpassing that of over 20 of the world's most climate-vulnerable nations within these 100 days. This stark fact highlights an urgent environmental emergency that compounds the already dire humanitarian crisis, it added.

Education Above All Foundation, together with partners like UNICEF, UNFPA, Save the Children and Qatar Red Crescent, is actively working to address the psychosocial and physical needs of children and youth in Gaza. "In response to the dire crisis, together we are delivering US$8 million in aid packages to over 233,000 beneficiaries, exemplifying our steadfast commitment to humanitarian efforts in the region. Our unwavering dedication is to ensure their fundamental right to education, as well as addressing their basic needs such as psychosocial support that make it possible for them to learn," it said.

The Foundation called on the international community to unite in support of these efforts, to focus on shared responsibility towards the young and vulnerable in Gaza, on their well-being and future should be a unifying call to action.

"As we solemnly observe these 100 days of conflict, a duration not merely a number but a stark symbol of escalating human suffering, we at Education Above All Foundation renew our fervent plea. These 100 days have been a period of unimaginable loss and hardship for the children of Gaza, and we stand resolute in our commitment to them. We advocate not just for a cessation of conflict but also for the prevention of another day of despair. Our belief remains steadfast: education is a vital pathway to recovery and peace. We are dedicated to the day when children and young people in Gaza can return to a life where education, safety, and hope are not casualties of conflict, but foundations of their future," it said.