Look: Sharjah Revives 410-Year-Old Historic Town

Boosting cultural tourism, the revival of the old town of Al Hira - dating back to four centuries ago - has been launched in Sharjah.

Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, recently unveiled the memorial to commemorate the founding of the town of Al Hira in 1613, the year Al Qawasim tribe first arrived in the coastal enclave.

Sheikh Sultan also opened the house of Sultan bin Abdullah bin Majid Al Owais which was converted into a 900-sq metre Al Hira Literary Majlis.

The project to revive the old town of Al Hira also includes reviving the houses of Sultan bin Abdullah bin Majid Al Owais, Hamid Khalaf Bu Khasrah, and Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi.

Centre of Nabati poetry

Al Hira is considered as“a centre for the development of UAE's strong tradition of Nabati poetry". Poetry gatherings, dialogues, and literary meetings were held in Al Hira.

During his visit to Al Hira, Sheikh Sultan also witnessed the first performance of the play 'Al Hira Majlis', as part of the activities of the 20th edition of Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival.

The play, performed by Sharjah National Theatre troupe; written by Sheikh Sultan and published by Al Qasimi Publications, documents the history of Al Hira and movement of Al Qawasim tribe.

According to history, the people of Al Hira were famous for their courage, generosity and wealth. They were interested in sciences, arts, and literature, and a group of wise men, philosophers, writers, and poets excelled among them.

Boosting tourism

The revival of Al Hira is the latest project in Sharjah's drive to boost tourism projects. Back In 2022, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority announced the development of Al Hira Beach, Sharjah's longest beach.

