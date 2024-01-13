Kuwaiti Swimmer Wins Bronze In 400-Meter Freestyle At Qatar's Arab Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti national team swimmer Hamad Al-Ghaith secured the bronze medal Saturday in the 400-meter freestyle race for the age category 13-14 during the fourth day of the Second Arab Aquatics Age Group Championships in the Qatari capital, Doha, bringing the team's total to 10 medals.

In a statement to KUNA, Faisal Abu Al-Hassan, head of the delegation and board member of Kuwait Swimming Association, expressed joy for the swimmers' various medal achievements, with the team obtaining 10 medals.

He commended both players and coaching staff for spotlighting Kuwaiti swimming talents, showing notable success with players reaching the podiums.

Al-Ghaith won the silver medal in the 200-meter backstroke race in the age category 13-14 yesterday, Friday, while another Kuwaiti swimmer Mohammad Zubaid also claimed the silver medal in the 50-meter freestyle race in the age group 15-16.

Kuwait's swimming team triumphed the day before yesterday, Thursday, with three medals, including a gold and two silvers, in the second day of competitions, notable victories include Zubaid securing gold in the 50-meter backstroke race for the 15-16 age category and the silver in the 100-meter freestyle race for the same category.

The Kuwaiti team in the age group 13-14 years, composed of Al-Ghaith, Hasan Al-Suaileek, Saud Al-Enezi, and Hassan Rajab, won the silver medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay event.

On the championship's first day, Kuwait won four medals: gold in the 50-meter butterfly by Al-Suaileek, silver in the 200-meter freestyle by Al-Ghaith, and two bronzes in the 50-meter butterfly and 4x200-meter freestyle relay by Al-Enezi.

The championship kicked off last Wednesday and is set to make waves until January 15th. (end)

