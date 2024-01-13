K-Parts Brings Prime Vision Robots Into Warehouse Operation Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) K-Parts, an online supplier of scooter, moped and motorbike parts, has chosen robots from automation expert Prime Vision to streamline its warehouse logistics operations at Harderwijk in the Netherlands.

The robots will allow made-to-order boxes to be packed with items in a highly optimised manner, seamlessly collaborating with the Intellistore automatic storage and retrieval system (ASRS) and personnel working at the facility.

Providing access to an extensive range of components and accessories from leading brands, K-Parts delivers products of all shapes and sizes. To reduce packaging and boost efficiency, when the company receives an order, it builds a custom box that matches the dimensions of the selected products.

Robots from Prime Vision will transport these boxes from the infeed line to the correct picking stations, where K-Parts employees will pack items selected by the ASRS.

Following completion, the order will be moved to the box closing machine and the next stage of sorting. The system will be fully operational by March 2024, contributing towards K-Parts' strategy for optimizing order packing.

