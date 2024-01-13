Boeing To Display B777-9 Aircraft At Hyderabad Air Show

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Kolkata

: US aerospace giant Boeing announced that it's new widebody 777-9 jet will touch down in India for the first time next week.

According to the company, the newest member of its market-leading widebody family will participate in Wings India 2024, an airshow to be held from January 18 to 21 in Hyderabad.

The 777-9 flight test airplane is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on January 16 and will be on static display for Wings visitors from January 18-19, Boeing said.

Based on the most successful twin-aisle airplane ever, the 777, and with advanced technologies from the 787 Dreamliner family, the 777-9 will be the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, the company said.

Air India will receive ten 777-9s, as part of the carrier's substantial order placed in 2023, aimed at bolstering its fleet strategy and meeting the growing demand for international air travel in the rapidly expanding South Asian market.

Boeing has booked more than 450 orders for the 777X family, which includes the 777-8 and 777-9 passenger models and 777-8 Freighter.

Boeing vice president, Commercial Sales and Marketing for India, Ryan Weir, said, "We welcome the opportunity to introduce the state-of-the-art 777-9 to India and look forward to its induction in our customers' fleets over the coming years. The 777-9 will become the flagship of many airlines around the world."

Boeing India president Salil Gupte said, "Our dedication to bolstering India's civil aviation growth remains unwavering, providing efficient aircraft, top-notch services, and innovative solutions in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. We are excited to reinforce our commitment to India's aerospace industry and showcase our leading products and services at Wings India 2024."

At Wings India 2024, Boeing will underscore its commitment to fostering an Aatmanirbhar aerospace ecosystem in India with an exhibit showcasing cutting-edge technologies, services, top-tier sustenance, and training capabilities.

Boeing will engage with customers and industry partners on the growth trajectory of India's aviation sector strengthened by local manufacturing, alliances, and engineering and research expertise.

