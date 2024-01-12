Variable Frequency Drive Market Size 2024 Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Variable Frequency Drive Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Variable Frequency Drive Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, and growth rate.

Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Overview

The global variable frequency drive (VFD) market achieved a revenue of approximately US$ 21.6 billion in 2022, with an estimated growth to US$ 33.6 billion by 2031. The market is poised to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) serves as a pivotal technology for regulating the frequency and voltage of electrical motors. Widely applied across diverse industries, including commercial buildings, power, chemical, petrochemical, gas and oil, mining, and others, VFDs contribute to reduced power consumption and increased efficiency of electrical equipment.

A significant surge in demand for efficient energy utilization in electrical equipment, such as pumps, fans, and motors, is a primary driver of the global variable frequency drive market.The adoption of VFD technologies, particularly within the framework of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), is expected to positively influence market growth.The high cost associated with VFDs may act as a hindrance to market growth during the forecast period.The ongoing modernization of power infrastructure is anticipated to propel the demand for variable frequency drives, creating lucrative opportunities for market players.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global variable frequency drive market, leading to lower-than-expected demand across all regions compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Asia-Pacific Dominance: The Asia-Pacific region is poised to dominate the global variable frequency drive market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to opportunities arising from higher economic and infrastructure development, coupled with rapid technological improvements that enhance the acceptability of VFDs across various industries.

Leading companies contributing to the global variable frequency drive market include:



ABB Ltd

Siemens

Danfoss

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Hitachi

Honeywell International

Nord Drive Systems

Techsuppen

CG Power

Saksun Industries

A.S. Automation

Parker Hannifin

Sew-Eurodrive

Rockwell Automation

Fuji Electric

Delta Electronics. Other prominent key players



Oil and Gas

Industrial

Power Infrastructure



Low Medium



Micro (0-5 kW)

Low (6-40 kW)

Medium (41-200 kW) High (>200 kW)



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

PumpsConveyorsFansCompressorsOthersAC DriveDC DriveServo Drive

