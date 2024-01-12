Ukraine And Estonia To Cooperate In Defense Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and the Estonian Defense and Aerospace Industry Association signed a memorandum of understanding in Tallinn.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Strategic Industries .
It is noted that the memorandum aims to support and develop partnerships between the defense industries of Ukraine and Estonia , in particular in the area of defense innovation. Among other things, it is about the development and production of autonomous systems, electronic warfare equipment, and integrated solutions.
According to the ministry, the parties will work to ensure that the Ukrainian army achieves technological superiority in the war for freedom and independence. Cooperation and the launch of joint production in Ukraine should create opportunities for the Ukrainian and Estonian defense industries to meet the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the most effective way.
As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at a special plenary session of the Riigikogu, emphasized that Europe will survive only when it is united and has its own defense potential, which needs to be developed today.
Photo: Ministry of Strategy and Industry
