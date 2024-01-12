Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Its Trading Houses

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. A total of 11
Azerbaijani trading houses, four wine houses and four branches of
trading houses operate in foreign countries, said President of the
National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations
of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev, Trend reports.
Musayev made the statement during a conference titled
"State-business partnership: the basis of a sustainable economy"
held in Baku.
He explained that Azerbaijani products are presented in these
houses.
“In addition to geographic diversification in the field of
non-oil and gas exports, successful results were achieved in the
diversification of product types. Supporting the participation of
the country's entrepreneurs in international exhibitions and fairs,
promoting the Made in Azerbaijan brand abroad and other measures
also stimulate export growth,” the official noted.
