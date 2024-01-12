Delestre Bags Top Honours As Doha Tour Gets Off To Exciting Start At Al Shaqab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Simon Delestre riding Olga van de Kruishoeve claimed top honours as the Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024 started at Al Shaqab's Longines Outdoor Arena yesterday.

The French rider with 10-year-old bay claimed victory in yesterday's feature event - CSI4* (1) with a flawless show of 65.86 secs.

Austrian Gerfried Puck, astride Equitron Melody Vd Smidshoeve was second with a time of 66.31 secs while another French rider Jeanne Sadran also secured a podium finish after clocking 69.54 secs with Unforgettable Damvil.



Simon Delestre receives his trophy.

Meanwhile, Brazil's Santiago Lambre partnered with Chacco Blue II to win the CSI4* (1) while Frenchman Antoine Ermann clinched CSI4* (1) victory with Odin Van 'T Hanegoor.

The national and CS12* competitions also took place on the opening day of the Doha Tour which be held over three rounds comprising three days of action.

Qatar's Mohammed Dhafi R A Al Marri CSI2* (1) was also among the winners yesterday.

Chairman of Doha Tour's Supreme Organising Committee Sheikh Ahmad bin Nooh Al Thani lauded the strong start to the event as riders produced action on the opening day.

The second day of the opening round will also feature CSI4* and CS12* category events today.

More than 115 showjumpers representing 20 countries are taking part in the Doha Tour carrying a total prize purse of more than €2m.