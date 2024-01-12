Kerala: Father, 2 Children Found Dead In Suspected Suicide Case In Kollam

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kollam: A father and his two children were found dead inside their home in Kollam. The deceased has been identified as Jose Pramod, son Devanarayanan and daughter Devananda.

The initial conclusion of the police is that the father killed his children and committed suicide.



The police and relatives were informed about the death this morning. The police reached the spot and the inquest proceedings are progressing. The bodies of the children were hanging from the handrail. The father's body was found in the bedroom. The children's mother is a doctor and stays away from the family.

The initial findings suggested family disputes as a possible motive for the tragic incident. The police concluded that this may have led to murder and suicide. The police have concluded that the father may have committed suicide by killing his children. Further details on the deaths are anticipated after the completion of the post-mortem. The relatives have arrived at the scene as the investigation unfolds.