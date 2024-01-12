Al-Maqtaa Fort Tells Story Of Abu Dhabi's Development, Progress

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo-feature by Salem Al-Methen)

ABU DHABI, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Al-Maqtaa Fort in Abu Dhabi stands as a witness to the vast development and progress the region had went through since the establishment of the Emirate.

The tower-like structures of the fort dated back to the 18th century and has a unique Arabic style as well as thick walls.

The fort was used in the past was a vantage point to monitor the entering of ships to the old Abu Dhabi port. (end) skm