Openai CEO Sam Altman Marries Longtime Partner Oliver Mulherin. 5 Interesting Things You Should Know About 'Ollie'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has married his long-time partner and friend Oliver Mulherin in an intimate seaside ceremony. The ceremony reportedly took place in Hawaii, near the 38-year-old tech entrepreneur's residence on the island Read | OpenAI unveils GPT Store for custom AI-powered chatbotsPictures of Altman's wedding began circulating on social media on Thursday, showing the couple surrounded by palm trees in a ceremony apparently attended by only a dozen or so people to a report by The Free Press Journal, Altman and Mulherin shared the news of their union via a post on Instagram. Mulherin while sharing the news in the post's caption wrote, \"married my best friend and love of my life.\"Here are 5 things you need to know about Oliver Mulherin:

1) Mulherin, an Australian coder, has maintained a low profile over the years despite dating one of the popular personalities in the field of artificial intelligence.

2) The couple made one of the first public appearances when the OpenAI CEO took Mulherin to a White House dinner held in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Read | From GPT-5 to AGI; Sam Altman reveals the most commonly requested features from ChatGPT maker in 20243) According to his LinkedIn profile, Mulherin is a software graduate from the University of Melbourne where he worked on some AI-related projects before joining the IOTA Foundation in 2018. Mulherin has also worked as a software engineer at Meta for over 2 years, only leaving the company in November 2022.4) In an interview with the New York Times last year, Altman revealed that Muherin loves big families and the couple plan to have children soon.5) As per another New York Times report, Mulherin and Altman share a house on San Francisco's Russian Hill which the OpenAI CEO purchased for a whopping sum of $27 million.





