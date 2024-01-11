EVCS And Presto Announce Strategic Partnership For Fleet Charging

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Drivers will now be able to charge on the EVCS network through the Presto app at special rates

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EVCS , one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network operators on the West Coast, and Presto Charging, a leading EV charging software platform, proudly announced their strategic partnership today. Presto's EV customers, such as fleets, mobility providers, and businesses, will now have direct access to EVCS' network of over 1,000 chargers on the West Coast.

Through the Presto app, fleets will be able to locate EVCS sites, access live status information of chargers' availability, and initiate charging sessions, making the fast charging experience convenient, reliable, and seamless. Presto's fleet customers can benefit from special rates at EVCS locations via Presto's charging offers. Today, EVCS locations in California are available on the Presto app, with Washington and Oregon locations set to be available within the coming months. The partnership marks a significant step toward a more accessible and integrated electric vehicle charging ecosystem for all customers.

These efforts are supported by Noodoe, EVCS' chargepoint management system and EV charging cloud services provider. Noodoe has demonstrated world-class OCPI implementation and successfully integrated the system to ensure seamless roaming between EVCS and Presto.

"We are excited to bring the EVCS network to the Presto app," said Karim Farhat, EVCS Chief Commercial Officer. "Recognizing the crucial need for seamless access to charging infrastructure, this integration empowers fleets to effortlessly locate and use EVCS' extensive network of fast and reliable chargers. Our collaboration with Presto today marks another significant milestone in our roaming efforts, and a step forward in streamlining the transition to a carbon-free electric future for mobility."

"We are thrilled to partner with EVCS on fleet electrification where we share a common goal of creating magical charging experiences," said JJ Raynor, Presto Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer. " Today, our fleet partners can seamlessly and reliably access EVCS' leading network in California and will be soon expanding throughout the West Coast."

"Noodoe welcomed the opportunity introduced by EVCS to interoperate with Presto," said Roman Kleinerman, Noodoe's VP of Product. "We believe that roaming interconnections are one of the best ways to ensure global charging visibility, enhanced driver experience, and overall EV adoption, all of which are achievable only with complete OCPI support."

About EVCS:

EVCS was founded in 2018 and has quickly become one of the largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle fast charging networks on the U.S. West Coast. EVCS is committed to leading the electric transportation revolution by rapidly expanding access to fast, affordable, reliable, and conveniently located public EV charging. Powered by 100% renewable energy, EVCS is disrupting the mobility industry through a turn-key approach that utilizes public and private funding sources to accelerate the installation of fast-charging stations. EVCS has secured private and public funding to install, own, and operate more than 1000 chargers across nearly 190 public and private site hosts, including Fortune 500 companies and underrepresented communities. In addition, EVCS offers EV drivers flexible subscription charging plans. This includes unlimited charging plans designed for gig and high-mileage drivers, with significant potential savings. For more information, visit .

About Presto:

Presto is a software platform that powers seamless and reliable charging experiences for fleets, mobility providers, and businesses. Presto believes in building an all-electric future, one magical charging experience at a time. For charging partners, Presto makes working with fleets and mobility platforms seamless, avoiding custom product work or repeat integrations. Presto helps target fleet utilization where networks need it. Fleet partners can quickly and easily roll out an all-in-one charging solution with their fleet's branding in the Presto mobile app or integrate charging into their customer experiences using Presto's easy APIs and SDKs. Presto is helping fleets - including large rental car and gig driver fleets - and their charging partners solve pain points around on-the-go fleet charging. Presto is backed by Congruent Ventures, Powerhouse Ventures, Jetstream Ventures, Climate Capital, Asymmetric Capital Partners and other leading climate tech investors. Learn more at .

