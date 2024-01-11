Chaser Lets Smes Manage Debtors More Efficiently By Introducing In-App Calls To Its End-To-End Credit Management Software

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Chaser, the leading global accounts receivable platform and credit control service provider, announces the launch of an in-app phone call feature. This new functionality enables Chaser users to make phone calls directly to their debtors from within the receivable automation software, streamlining the receivable process and facilitating more effective communication.

61% of businesses use phone calls in their credit management process (Chaser, 2022), as a direct phone call can in some situations be necessary to achieve resolution and secure payment faster. Recognizing this, Chaser has seamlessly integrated phone calls into its platform, enhancing credit management by combining phone calls with email and SMS reminders in one comprehensive system.

Chaser's in-app phone calls are designed to complement Chaser's existing features, offering a full spectrum of communication tools for receivables management. This addition addresses the challenges of manual call scheduling and follow-ups, which are often time-consuming and resource-intensive. With Chaser, users can now effortlessly transition from sending SMS and email payment reminders to making phone calls, all within the same platform, streamlining the entire receivables process.

Key benefits of Chaser's in-app phone calls include:



Improved efficiency: Manage collection calls with a single click, saving time and streamlining communications.

Centralized debtor communication: Easily manage all debtor interactions - phone, email, and SMS - in one place, enhancing efficiency and consistency.

Increased visibility: Track every call and its outcomes, ensuring a complete view of debtor interactions.

Streamlined costs: Integrated billing with Chaser's subscription, eliminating the need for multiple contracts and subscriptions. Faster invoice payments: Direct calls increase the likelihood of timely payments, improving cash flow.

As part of Chaser's commitment to assist businesses worldwide in tackling late payments amidst the current economic challenges and a surge in insolvencies (Guardian, 2023), Chaser is extending its in-app calling feature to users at no cost until June 30th, 2024. This initiative aims to enable more SMEs to benefit from this service without the concern of additional expenses.

"With the launch of in-app phone calls, we're taking Chaser's capabilities to new heights," says CEO Sonia Dorais. "While our platform already offers effective email and SMS reminders, we understand that some situations require a more direct approach. This new feature makes collection calls easier and more effective, ensuring that crucial conversations aren't lost in the digital shuffle."

For more information about Chaser's in-app phone calls and other features, visit Chaser's website .

ABOUT CHASER:

Chaser helps businesses get paid sooner with its all-in-one accounts receivables automation platform, debt collections and accounts receivables services. Users can credit check, monitor debtors, chase late invoices via SMS and email, collect payments and recover debt, all on the same platform. Chaser was named Xero App Partner of the Year (2023) and won Best Use of Technology at the Credit Awards (2022).

