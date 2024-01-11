Paris Square Exhibits Another Bunch Of Armenian Lies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



To know the history and culture of a nation, it is enough to look at its society. Because there are architects, cultural figures and well-known persons among them. In the meantime, each cultural, heritage monument and historical findings also reflect the past of the nations, emphasise the mastery of knowledge and nationality of the origin of society.

For example, if we look at the history of today's independent state of Azerbaijan, we can talk about the thousand-year history of Turkic-speaking peoples. The exact opposite of this can be seen with neighboring Armenia, which is constantly trying to falsify historical and cultural monuments.

A well-known song about how Armenians sing about their "greatness", "history", "culture" and that they are the "first descendants" of human beings according to Darwinism has grown into a huge "Lie Bomb". With this lie, they (Armenians) manipulated the public consciousness of Armenians from generation to generation, and in the case necessary for the "power" they guided the society in the direction that they desired. It's important to clarify that the degradation of the Armenian society was manifested as a result of pressure from the separatist clan long before the First Garabagh War, and that led them to the thirst for blood and revenge. With the appearance of "Armenians" in the South Caucasus and the Caucasus region in general, the massacre of the Turkic society and their disappearance grew. Armenians have not hidden and do not hide their dislike for the Turks, and throughout the centuries and until today, they have been showing it by various means and levers of pressure.

French authorities, close to the Armenian authorities, have in their latest action carried out another propaganda with falsification, following the recent events with the monument of Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan. The memorial was vandalised - it was doused with red liquid and its nose was broken in the town of Evian-les-Bains in France.

At this time, the Commonwealth of Armenians of France, in its usual character and culture, displayed 30 exclusive photos supposedly representing the Armenian historical and cultural heritage of "Nagorno-Karabakh" with the headline "Armenian Heritage Threatened".

As we know, the Western clan in cooperation with the Armenian lobby needs to prevent the implementation of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which is confirmed by the propaganda coming from the United States, France, Armenia itself, and other countries committed to "revanchism and chaos". The exhibition was opened on 14 December at the Bastille Square in Paris and will continue until 15 January. The exhibition was organised by the Paris City Hall and the Catholic organisation "L'Œuvre d'Orient". The action has a purposeful character of Armenian propaganda, where one can notice the corruption of the Paris City Hall.

Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan pours oil on the fire by calling Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist operation in Garabagh to eradicate separatism "ethnic cleansing", which is an unsubstantiated lie, as well as the very propaganda of this exhibition.

"Azerbaijan is now taking steps to eliminate traces of the Armenian presence, as eloquently evidenced by the churches, monuments, and memorials depicted in the photos," says the corrupt Armenian envoy.

At the opening of the exhibition, the corrupt propagandists were present and delivered a speech by the Vice-Mayors of Paris Arno-Ngacha and Karine Roland, the President of the Catholic organisation "L'Œuvre d'Orient" Jean-Yves Tholo, the Director General of the same organisation, His Eminence Pascal Golnisch and the fictitious representative of the non-existent "Nagorno-Karabakh" in France Hovhannes Gevorgyan.

Surprisingly, among the participants there is the president of the Catholic organisation "L'Œuvre d'Orient" Jean-Yves Tolo and the general director of the same organisation, His Eminence Pascal Golnisch. With their presence at the exhibition, they support the cultural and ecocide, as well as the genocide carried out by the Dashnaks and the murderers of the degenerating society of Armenians on the territory of Azerbaijan during the First and Second Garabagh wars. The corruption of the mayor's office in Paris and their close ties with the Armenian lobby are undeniable, where they do not care about the part of the history of the Armenians that are stained with Turkic blood. His "clergy" and the participation of "holy" ministers of the Catholic Church in this exhibition, underlines their commitment to the crusading nature of anti-Islam.

"Nagorno-Karabakh" does not exist, there is only Azerbaijan's Garabagh where there are still more than 5-6 thousand cultural and historical monuments of Armenians, as well as pilgrimage sites and everything is under the strict protection of the Azerbaijani state. All monuments and churches of Armenians continue to exist in Azerbaijan, as well as in the capital itself, where a large number of remaining Armenians live.

It is worth asking why they need this exhibition? What are the goals of the Paris City Hall? Could the exhibition be a propaganda of respect for the culture and history between Azerbaijan and Armenia? In the case of the first one, there are examples, but the last one is a failure....

It is surprising that among the dozens of nations and nationalities that have lived in Azerbaijan for centuries, only Armenians have thought of appropriating other people's property and killing those who shared a meal with them.

To date, the Armenians, clenching their teeth and biting sticks, do not want to give the coordinates of mass graves of civilians and soldiers killed by them during the first Garabagh war as they did with mine maps. The occupied territories were all sown with anti-infantry and anti-tank mines, which today makes it difficult to search for mass graves and remains of people killed by Armenian armed forces back in the 90s.

These acts of vandalism and desecration stem from hatred towards neighbors, and religious, cultural, and historical values. However, those cultural values have neve been inherent to Armenians.

The mosque in Aghdam, dating back to the 19th century, was destroyed and looted and later used as a pig stall. According to official data, there are 403 historical-religious monuments in the occupied territories, of which 67 are mosques, 144 are temples, 192 are sanctuaries, 67 Muslim mosques (13 in Shusha, 5 in Aghdam, 16 in Fuzuli, 12 in Zangilan, 5 in Jabrail, 8 in Gubadli and 8 in Lachin) were destroyed by Armenians.