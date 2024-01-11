Paris Square Exhibits Another Bunch Of Armenian Lies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
To know the history and culture of a nation, it is enough to
look at its society. Because there are architects, cultural figures
and well-known persons among them. In the meantime, each cultural,
heritage monument and historical findings also reflect the past of
the nations, emphasise the mastery of knowledge and nationality of
the origin of society.
For example, if we look at the history of today's independent
state of Azerbaijan, we can talk about the thousand-year history of
Turkic-speaking peoples. The exact opposite of this can be seen
with neighboring Armenia, which is constantly trying to falsify
historical and cultural monuments.
A well-known song about how Armenians sing about their
"greatness", "history", "culture" and that they are the "first
descendants" of human beings according to Darwinism has grown into
a huge "Lie Bomb". With this lie, they (Armenians) manipulated the
public consciousness of Armenians from generation to generation,
and in the case necessary for the "power" they guided the society
in the direction that they desired. It's important to clarify that
the degradation of the Armenian society was manifested as a result
of pressure from the separatist clan long before the First Garabagh
War, and that led them to the thirst for blood and revenge. With
the appearance of "Armenians" in the South Caucasus and the
Caucasus region in general, the massacre of the Turkic society and
their disappearance grew. Armenians have not hidden and do not hide
their dislike for the Turks, and throughout the centuries and until
today, they have been showing it by various means and levers of
pressure.
French authorities, close to the Armenian authorities, have in
their latest action carried out another propaganda with
falsification, following the recent events with the monument of
Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan. The memorial was
vandalised - it was doused with red liquid and its nose was broken
in the town of Evian-les-Bains in France.
At this time, the Commonwealth of Armenians of France, in its
usual character and culture, displayed 30 exclusive photos
supposedly representing the Armenian historical and cultural
heritage of "Nagorno-Karabakh" with the headline "Armenian Heritage
Threatened".
As we know, the Western clan in cooperation with the Armenian
lobby needs to prevent the implementation of the peace treaty
between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which is confirmed by the
propaganda coming from the United States, France, Armenia itself,
and other countries committed to "revanchism and chaos". The
exhibition was opened on 14 December at the Bastille Square in
Paris and will continue until 15 January. The exhibition was
organised by the Paris City Hall and the Catholic organisation
"L'Œuvre d'Orient". The action has a purposeful character of
Armenian propaganda, where one can notice the corruption of the
Paris City Hall.
Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan pours oil on the
fire by calling Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist operation in Garabagh
to eradicate separatism "ethnic cleansing", which is an
unsubstantiated lie, as well as the very propaganda of this
exhibition.
"Azerbaijan is now taking steps to eliminate traces of the
Armenian presence, as eloquently evidenced by the churches,
monuments, and memorials depicted in the photos," says the corrupt
Armenian envoy.
At the opening of the exhibition, the corrupt propagandists were
present and delivered a speech by the Vice-Mayors of Paris
Arno-Ngacha and Karine Roland, the President of the Catholic
organisation "L'Œuvre d'Orient" Jean-Yves Tholo, the Director
General of the same organisation, His Eminence Pascal Golnisch and
the fictitious representative of the non-existent
"Nagorno-Karabakh" in France Hovhannes Gevorgyan.
Surprisingly, among the participants there is the president of
the Catholic organisation "L'Œuvre d'Orient" Jean-Yves Tolo and the
general director of the same organisation, His Eminence Pascal
Golnisch. With their presence at the exhibition, they support the
cultural and ecocide, as well as the genocide carried out by the
Dashnaks and the murderers of the degenerating society of Armenians
on the territory of Azerbaijan during the First and Second Garabagh
wars. The corruption of the mayor's office in Paris and their close
ties with the Armenian lobby are undeniable, where they do not care
about the part of the history of the Armenians that are stained
with Turkic blood. His "clergy" and the participation of "holy"
ministers of the Catholic Church in this exhibition, underlines
their commitment to the crusading nature of anti-Islam.
"Nagorno-Karabakh" does not exist, there is only Azerbaijan's
Garabagh where there are still more than 5-6 thousand cultural and
historical monuments of Armenians, as well as pilgrimage sites and
everything is under the strict protection of the Azerbaijani state.
All monuments and churches of Armenians continue to exist in
Azerbaijan, as well as in the capital itself, where a large number
of remaining Armenians live.
It is worth asking why they need this exhibition? What are the
goals of the Paris City Hall? Could the exhibition be a propaganda
of respect for the culture and history between Azerbaijan and
Armenia? In the case of the first one, there are examples, but the
last one is a failure....
It is surprising that among the dozens of nations and
nationalities that have lived in Azerbaijan for centuries, only
Armenians have thought of appropriating other people's property and
killing those who shared a meal with them.
To date, the Armenians, clenching their teeth and biting sticks,
do not want to give the coordinates of mass graves of civilians and
soldiers killed by them during the first Garabagh war as they did
with mine maps. The occupied territories were all sown with
anti-infantry and anti-tank mines, which today makes it difficult
to search for mass graves and remains of people killed by Armenian
armed forces back in the 90s.
These acts of vandalism and desecration stem from hatred towards
neighbors, and religious, cultural, and historical values. However,
those cultural values have neve been inherent to Armenians.
A lot of reports were introduced to cover the act of vandalism
committed by Armenians, but it did not receive much publicity in
the world media circle.
The mosque in Aghdam, dating back to the 19th century, was
destroyed and looted and later used as a pig stall. According to
official data, there are 403 historical-religious monuments in the
occupied territories, of which 67 are mosques, 144 are temples, 192
are sanctuaries, 67 Muslim mosques (13 in Shusha, 5 in Aghdam, 16
in Fuzuli, 12 in Zangilan, 5 in Jabrail, 8 in Gubadli and 8 in
Lachin) were destroyed by Armenians.
MENAFN11012024000195011045ID1107711086
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.