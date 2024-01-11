Azerbaijan Rejects France's Meddling In Repair Process With Armenia - Political Analyst

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Azerbaijan will not accept France's participation in the process of normalizing its relations with Armenia, said Adviser to the Academy of Public Administration under the President, Chairman of the Baku Political Scientists Club Zaur Mammadov, Trend reports.

He noted that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev touched upon several crucial issues in yesterday's interview with local TV channels.

"In his speech, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the issue of France and commented on the country's unfair policies. The French spy network in Azerbaijan has been exposed. The French government should recognize that Azerbaijan is acting in accordance with international law, which compels France not to interfere in the country's internal affairs or engage in the Azerbaijani-Armenian dispute. As a result, its participation is unacceptable.

President Ilham Aliyev also touched upon the Zangezur corridor issue in the interview. Armenia should ensure free passage between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the main part of Azerbaijan. If this does not happen, there are alternative ways that are not so beneficial for Armenia, and Azerbaijan will use them," Mammadov said.

Mammadov also added that if Azerbaijan and Armenia continue dialog without mediation, it may have a greater effect.

