Azerbaijan Rejects France's Meddling In Repair Process With Armenia - Political Analyst

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Azerbaijan will
not accept France's participation in the process of normalizing its
relations with Armenia, said Adviser to the Academy of Public
Administration under the President, Chairman of the Baku Political
Scientists Club Zaur Mammadov, Trend reports.
He noted that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev touched
upon several crucial issues in yesterday's interview with local TV
channels.
"In his speech, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the issue of
France and commented on the country's unfair policies. The French
spy network in Azerbaijan has been exposed. The French government
should recognize that Azerbaijan is acting in accordance with
international law, which compels France not to interfere in the
country's internal affairs or engage in the Azerbaijani-Armenian
dispute. As a result, its participation is unacceptable.
President Ilham Aliyev also touched upon the Zangezur corridor
issue in the interview. Armenia should ensure free passage between
the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the main part of Azerbaijan.
If this does not happen, there are alternative ways that are not so
beneficial for Armenia, and Azerbaijan will use them," Mammadov
said.
Mammadov also added that if Azerbaijan and Armenia continue
dialog without mediation, it may have a greater effect.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN11012024000187011040ID1107709942
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.