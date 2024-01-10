President Of Kyrgyzstan Imposes Temporary Moratorium On Business Inspections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a decree on imposing a
temporary ban (moratorium) on conducting inspections of business
entities, Azernews reports, citing 24 News
Agency.
The document notes that measures were taken to stabilize the
economic activities of business entities, ensure further
development of the business environment, improve the investment
climate, as well as eliminate unjustified and unnecessary
interference of government bodies in the activities of business
entities.
The moratorium on inspections of business entities will be in
effect until December 31, 2024. Law enforcement and other
authorized bodies that have the right to conduct inspections of
business entities are now unable to do this. An exception will be
inspections carried out at the request of government officials in
case of detection of specific facts of violation by a business
entity of the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic with the
attachment of documents, materials and other supporting
information.
The Cabinet of Ministers should develop and submit to the
Parliament a draft law regulating the rules for inspections of
business entities conducted by law enforcement, tax and other
authorized bodies, exclusively after their registration with the
prosecutor's office.
The Prosecutor General's Office has been instructed to step up
supervision over the legality and validity of inspections.
A similar decree on a temporary moratorium on business
inspections was also in effect in 2023.
