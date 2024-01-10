Embodied, Inc. And Aixplain Collaborate On Breakthrough Interactive Experiences For Children Using AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Moxie assisting a child with homework

State-of-the-Art Technology on aiXplain with the Groq® LPUTM Inference Engine Further Improves Human-Machine Interaction.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Embodied , Inc. and aiXplain have partnered to create a breakthrough interactive and educational user experience for children through advanced artificial intelligence capabilities. Embodied, steadfast in its mission to enhance both the emotional and intellectual quotients (EQ and IQ) of young minds, proudly offers its flagship robot, Moxie . This innovative AI companion not only introduces children to AI in a secure environment using Embodied's KidFilterTM technology but also redefines the landscape of academic and behavioral support for parents, therapists, and educators. As part of its commitment to rapidly converting ideas into production-ready AI solutions, aiXplain has entered a partnership with Groq® to ensure real-time inference for the company's many customers.At the forefront of human-centric care, Embodied is transforming the sector with its AI companion robot. Moxie, which integrates AI's potency with content developed by leading child development, education, and neuroscience experts, has successfully morphed into both companions for children and supportive resources for parents and educators. The company also recently announced Moxie AI Tutor Mode, enabling personalized education.aiXplain, with its sophisticated AI development platform, has played a pivotal role in augmenting the capabilities of Embodied's Moxie Robot. This results in Embodied having options to implement more natural and impactful interactions and experiences. aiXplain provides Embodied with the advanced capability to specialize and host Large Language Models (LLMs), that are optimized to serve the very needs of the Embodied user base, and with various infrastructure options, delivering the necessary quality and speed.The Groq LPUTM Inference Engine is currently the fastest language processing accelerator on the market. The LPU, or language processing unit, was architected from the ground up to achieve low latency, energy-efficient, and repeatable inference performance at scale when running LLMs and other generative AI applications by Groq, founded by Jonathan Ross, inventor of the Google Tensor Processing Unit (TPU)."Responsiveness is not just a technical feature; it's the heartbeat of human-like interaction," said Paolo Pirjanian, CEO and Founder of Embodied. "Unlike command-based interfaces used by voice assistants, Moxie engages in dynamic, free-flowing conversations that require swift, intelligent responses. Our partnership with aiXplain is pioneering advancements to ensure that our LLMs deliver fluid and believable interactions, bridging the gap between digital companionship and the intuitive ease of human conversation.""At aiXplain, we are committed to not only providing high-quality models but also offering versatile hosting options on various hardware infrastructures to ensure top-tier delivery. Specifically, in our collaboration with Embodied, we have enabled the use of a Large Language Model by running it on the Groq Inference Engine, achieving a performance enhancement exceeding 10x compared to current leading technology stacks," states Hassan Sawaf, Founder & CEO of aiXplain.For more information about Moxie, aiXplain's AI Marketplace and Development platform, and the joint collaboration between Embodied and aiXplain, please visit and .About aiXplain, Inc.Founded in 2020, aiXplain is the industry's first end-to-end integrated platform for quick development and enterprise-grade deployment of AI projects and solutions. aiXplain's no-code/low-code integrated development environment (IDE) enables users to develop, manage, benchmark, experiment, and deploy AI assets quickly and efficiently. Users can design their own AI pipeline and benchmark their model against other models, either using their own datasets or benefiting from available datasets - all to easily create and maintain AI systems.In October 2023, aiXplain released private access to waitlisted users to its flagship product, Bel Esprit. Bel Esprit is a Generative AI chat agent that aims to simplify AI solution creation by interpreting instructions and reacting back in natural language. It selects AI models from aiXplain's marketplace, integrating them into deployable solutions in real time. Bel Esprit also offers user-friendly explanations and connects users to AI specialists when needed for further customization.aiXplain founder and CEO Hassan Sawaf founded and led several machine learning organizations in small and large technology companies that are leaders in their respective market segments today. Teams he started and managed are in Meta, AWS, eBay, and Leidos.About Embodied, Inc.Founded in 2016, Embodied is the maker of Moxie Robot, a revolutionary robot companion that helps children ages five to ten build social, emotional, and cognitive skills through play-based learning. The first robot capable of believable social interactions, Moxie is powered by SocialXTM - Embodied's proprietary technology platform that combines advanced multi-modal generative AI, large language models, and machine learning to support fluid conversation, body language, eye contact, and emotions. Creating the framework for AI to excite mirror neurons, tap into human psychology, and foster greater human-machine engagement, SocialX is currently being applied by Embodied to create companion robots capable of servicing the unique needs of a variety of populations, from children to senior citizens, adults with mental illness, people experiencing loneliness, and more. At a time when AI technology is developing at breakneck speed, Embodied is committed to creating solutions that center safety and responsibility, allowing this revolutionary technology to serve the greatest human good.Embodied founder and CEO Dr. Paolo Pirjanian is a leader in artificial intelligence and robotics and the inventor of Moxie Robot. Prior to founding Embodied, Paolo served as Chief Technology Officer at iRobot and held leadership roles at NASA JPL and Evolution Robotics. Investors include Jazz Venture Partners, Lightrock, Intel Capital, Calibrate Ventures, Covenant VC, Amazon Alexa Fund, Toyota Ventures, and more.

Ceren Murgan

...

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube