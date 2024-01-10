Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Market Size Worth USD 1.63 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (Quats) market size was USD 1.09 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Rising demand of quats in agricultural chemicals, oil and gas, rising demand for biocides in the health care and food processing sectors and increasing production of fabric softeners, surfactants and personal care products are some of the factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (Quats) refers to a category of human made chemicals. It is characterized based on their chemical structure, Didecyldimethylammonium Chloride (DDAC), Benzalkonium Chloride (BAC), Alkyltrimethylammonium Chloride (ATAC) and others. This degree of purity is crucial for industries and applications as these provide pure, high quality and consistent products

Global consumption of personal care products is growing rapidly owing to rising popularity of hair conditioners, shampoos, and creams where they provide a slippery feel to the hair and skin. Consumption of personal and healthcare products is expected to rise over the next ten years, is leading to high demand for Quats in oral, ophthalmic, and nasal sprays. Most of this demand is expected to be driven by medicinal devices used in pharmaceuticals, particularly in antiseptic liquids, creams, and gels. Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QAC) known for its exceptional disinfectant properties and ability to kill germs and bacteria on surfaces, emerges as an indispensable material in the production of hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes.

However, lack of regulatory compliance and health issues such as nasal symptoms and asthma could hamper market revenue growth. Individuals inhaled with Quats might suffer from severe irritation in their mouth, lungs, nose, and throat. Direct consumer exposure to quat can occur from product spillage and cause dermatitis as well as eye and mucous membrane irritation. Workplace exposure can trigger asthma symptoms. Stringent quality control measures are taken by industries while adopting quats in their manufacturing processes.

Segment Insights

Distribution Insights:

On the basis of distribution, the global Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (Quats) market is segmented into online and offline. Offline segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (Quats) market in 2022 owing to the rising demand of established suppliers and distributors. Offline distribution offers the potential for increased supply chains and procurement processes, making it an attractive option for manufacturers seeking ease of distributions over customers.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global quaternary ammonium compounds market is segmented into disinfectants, antibacterial distribution, surfactants and emulsifiers, preservatives and others. Surfactants segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global quaternary ammonium compounds market in 2022 owing to growing adoption of this material in households and industrial cleansing. Cationic surfactants are surface-active substances such as quaternary ammonium compounds, which contain an emphatically charged useful gather and are in this way displayed in water as a cation.

Regional Insights:

Europe accounted for largest market share in 2022 owing to the growing adoption of biocides, pesticides, disinfectants, and additives in countries across the region, especially in UK, Germany and France. Consumer preferences in Europe are shifting towards hygiene and cleanliness that promote health and safety. The primary chemical within this category encompasses BAC and DDAC.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a fast market growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for disinfectants products in countries across the region especially in India, China, Japan and Korea. Development is attributed to the expanding ubiquity of texture conditioners as fundamental clothing care items as customers within the region wants to upgrade the consolation and delicateness of their articles of clothing.

