Metropolitan, Bantu Ink M3.3M Deal

(MENAFN- The Post) Metropolitan Lesotho and defending Vodacom Premier League champions Bantu have inked a new sponsorship deal worth M3.3 million for three years.

The club and their main sponsors made a joint announcement of the deal on Monday at a media briefing at the Maseru Golf Course.

The new sponsorship is an increase on the M2.4 million the parties agreed to at the start of 2022 and, starting from 2024, the insurance company will give the Mafeteng giants M1.1 million per season until 2026 when the two sides will sit at the negotiating table again. Metropolitan and Bantu have been in partnership since 2009. Metropolitan's acting Head of Retail Distribution, Motsieloa Nonyane, said the latest renewal of their partnership is proof of the two sides' harmonious and profitable relationship. Nonyane said Metropolitan is determined to help the Mafeteng giants defend their Vodacom Premier League crown. “Bantu football club, the supporters and its management, we now have 14 years (working together), this is what we mean when we talk about strategic partnership, we don't just separate, this was started by people who came before us,” Nonyane said. “It was planned that in Lesotho, even in Africa, two champions have to partner, Bantu is a championship club I don't think we are going to stop (sponsoring the club).” Nonyane continued:“Metropolitan and Bantu have agreed to renew for a further three years from 2024 to 2026, we have already signed the agreement. We have agreed to increase (the sponsorship deal) to M3.3 million. We are proud of this.” Speaking on behalf of the club, Bantu president John Leuta said it has been a great 14 years working with Metropolitan Lesotho and they will continue to work with the company. Leuta said Bantu have annual meetings with their sponsor to review their partnership and working relations.He said they are going to use the money to buy replica shirts for the club's various supporter branches in order for them to sell to the fans. Leuta said the club's commitment and vision is for Bantu to be known around the world. “We are not just Bantu FC, we have our joint partners, and we have turned into a business,” Leuta said. “We are not just a soccer club, we are in business. We no longer play for pleasure. All our players are paid, so we have our strong backbone in Metropolitan to help us achieve that biggest dream.” Relebohile Tšepe