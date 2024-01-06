Sri Lanka's Asalanka Scores Ton But First ODI Against Zimbabwe Abandoned Due To Rain

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Jan 6 (IANS) Sri Lanka vice-captain Charith Asalanka blasted a 95-ball 101 and Dilshan Madushanka claimed two early wickets but inclement weather played spoilsport as the first One-day International against Zimbabwe was abandoned without any result here on Saturday.

Zimbabwe were 12/2 in four overs, with Madushanka claiming two wickets for no run in two maiden overs before rain intervened. Takudzwanashe Kaitano (1) and Milton Shumba (2) were at the crease when rain interrupted at 7.09 pm in the day-night encounter.

The umpires conducted a couple of inspections before calling off the match around 9.20 pm.

Earlier, after Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bat first, Sri Lanka lost Avishka Fernando for zero but the captain scored a 48-ball 46 and Sadeera Samarawickrama hammered 41 off 31 to take the score to 63 at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Charith Asalanka scored a fine hundred, hitting five boundaries and four sixes, completing his century off 91 balls as Sri Lanka reached 273/9 in 50 overs. He and Dushmantha Chameera (18) raised 52 runs for the eighth wicket partnership that helped them reach a decent score.

Asalanka was out with three balls to go in the 50th over attempting a second run after hitting an overpitched delivery outside off-stump.

--IANS

bsk/