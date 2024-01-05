Niger's Ex-Minister Of Energy Arrested In Niamey

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- The military council, ruling in Niger, announced the arrest of Ibrahim Yacoubou - the former minister of energy who served under ousted president Mohammad Bazoum.

The ex-minister was arrested and put in civilian custody on Thursday evening upon his return to the capital city of Niamey, the council said in a statement on Friday.

Yacoubou has been away from his country since Brig.-Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani led the coup that overthrew Bazoum on July 26, 2023.

Based on his call for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to interfere in his country and reinstate the ousted president, the military council issued, in September arrest warrants for him and other former cabinet members, including the prime minister and the ministers of foreign affairs, industry and commerce. (end)

