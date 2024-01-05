Mascot, Burbank Card Show Partner To Bring Mascot's Trade Show Inventory Discovery Tool To California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vendors and dealers can upload their inventory to Mascot prior to the show. This inventory will be publicly available to all show attendees and the hobby community through Mascot.

Mascot rolled out its first Inventory Discovery Tool at The Philly Show in December 2023. 70% of dealers participated in this much-needed innovation.

USA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ontario, California, January 5, 2024 - Mascot, the leading inventory management solution for collectibles, has teamed up with Burbank Card Show, described as the epicenter of trading cards and collectibles and considered one of the most prominent collectibles trade shows, to roll out its Trade Show Inventory Discovery Tool for Burbank Card Show's, beginning February 15-18th, 2024.Through this activation, Burbank Card Show vendors and dealers can upload inventory available for sale and trade to Mascot. Then attendees and hobbyists can search, via Mascot's website, all inventory available by vendor or by specific criteria. Once a desired item is found, collectors can stop by the dealers' booth or contact the dealer directly via embedded Instagram or website links to facilitate a transaction.In its debut at The Philly Show, Mascot achieved a ~70% participation rate from The Philly Show dealers in December 2023, with many agreeing that the enhanced discoverability of inventory was a much-needed innovation for the collecting community.Derek Grady of Heritage Auctions explained,“Before the show began, I used the Mascot application to find signed rookie cards for my collection before accepting consignments for Heritage. The platform told me exactly where to go and what was available. This is the way of the future.”Said Ken Cairns, host of the Sports Cards Lessons podcast,“Mascot is a game changer for shows!”, while Matt Wetzel of Pretzel's Cards described Mascot as a“really innovative platform for shows.”Carter Musgrave from CardsHQ, a 14,000 square foot hobby shop based in Atlanta planning to open in early 2024 and on a buying spree to fill their shop inventory,“I've been using Mascot all weekend to find deals on the show floor. I started using it Thursday night. Dealers uploaded their inventory, their prices, and their booth numbers. We have been able to source deals, on our end, from our phones and computers. It's been great.”Niagara Sports Cards, a hobby shop based in Niagara Falls, New York, and a vendor at The Philly Show, stated“I like the concept. It's really cool...Instead of walking around the show aimlessly, you know what you're looking for and where to find it. Great concept. I want to see it at all shows. Great idea. I love it.”Said Cage Lawyer, host of the Hobby with Cage podcast,“What I saw on Mascot was cool. That made me want to go to The Philly Show. More Mantle rookies than I expected...the hobby is moving forward. Shows are moving forward...It's nice to see. It's fun to see. The hope is that it provides a better hobby for the people the hobby was built for - the collectors.”Mascot and Burbank Card Show believe the show's dynamic atmosphere and large volume of inventory are perfect for this innovation. Mascot's tool will enable dealers and vendors to sell more inventory, and for collectors to find their desired items with increased ease, speed, and convenience.Said Rob Veres, affectionately known as“The Card Father” and owner of Burbank Sportscards,“The Burbank Show is all about evolution and we're proud to welcome Mascot and their Trade Show Tool as their innovations will drive the industry forward.”Said Mascot CEO Ezra Levine,“We have been impressed with what Rob, Jay, Donald, and the team have built in such a short period, quickly catapulting the Burbank Card Show into a must-attend event. With the number of vendors, inventory, attendees, and interest the show attracts, Mascot's trade show will be a perfect and much-needed addition. We appreciate their aligned vision in growing the industry through increased innovation and technology, and we look forward to a mutually beneficial long-term partnership.”The next Burbank Card Show will be held in Ontario, California from February 15-18th, 2024. For more information, visit .To sign up free for Mascot, visit .About Burbank Card ShowBurbank Card Show is one of the largest trading cards and collectibles shows in the country and is billed as the epicenter of trading cards and collectibles. The next Burbank Card Show will be held in Ontario, California from February 15-18th, 2024. For more information, visit .About MascotMascot is the premier inventory management and multi-sales channel solution for collectibles. Mascot has numerous integrations across the industry including grading companies such as PSA, CGC, SGC, Beckett and TAG, marketplaces such as eBay, MySlabs, Shopify, TikTokShop, MyCardPost, Veriswap, and ComicConnect, data providers such as CardHedge and WaxStat, and service providers such as WAX Insurance. You can learn more and sign up for free at .Burbank Card Show Press ContactJay Coscolluela...Mascot Press Contact...

