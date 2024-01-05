Iraq Says Excuses For International Coalition's Presence In Country Are Over

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Justifications for the presence of the US-led international
coalition forces in Iraq have ended, and Baghdad intends to take
concrete measures to end the foreign military presence in the
country. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani told Al-Sumaria, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"The government reaffirms its firm position to end the presence
of the international coalition in the country after the excuses for
this ended," al-Sudani pointed out.
The Iraqi prime minister noted that the country's authorities
are now "determining the date for the start of negotiations within
the framework of the bilateral committee that was established to
work out measures to end the presence of coalition forces in
Iraq."
Al-Sudani condemned the latest attacks by coalition forces on
the positions of al-Hashd al-Shaabi militias, which he said "are
official formations subordinate to the state and an integral part
of the Iraqi army."
On 4 January, Abu Taqwa, one of Hezbollah al-Nujaba's
commanders, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad, with at
least six others injured. Abu Taqwa led the movement's 12th Brigade
and was also a supporter of Iraq's al-Hashd al-Shaabi militia. On
26 December, U.S. Central Command reported strikes on Kataib
Hezbollah facilities in Iraqi territory in response to attacks on
coalition forces in Iraq and Syria. The Iraqi government then
regarded the US military strikes on targets in the republic as a
hostile act that violated the country's sovereignty.
