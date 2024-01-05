Intraosseous Devices Market Size, Share | Growth Report 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Intraosseous (IO) devices are medical instruments employed to access the bone marrow cavity, which is situated within a patient's bones. Intraosseous denotes a process or condition occurring internally in the bone. These devices provide an alternative route of administering fluids, medications, and other substances when traditional intravenous (IV) access is challenging or unfeasible. Intraosseous devices are commonly employed in emergency and pre-hospital situations and in hospital environments where intravenous access is difficult or impossible.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Traumatic Injuries and Chronic Illnesses Drives the Global Market

Severe traumatic injuries and illnesses that require immediate vascular access for administering medication and resuscitating fluids are on the rise. Diseases and injuries resulting from trauma are substantial causes of illness and death worldwide. These conditions often result in hypovolemic shock, cardiac arrest, or failure of multiple organs, which require immediate and effective treatment. Patients may experience improved recovery outcomes and increased possibilities of survival due to restoring circulation and maintaining hemodynamic stability via intraosseous infusion.

According to the WHO, injuries account for approximately 5 million deaths each year, which is equivalent to 9 percent of the global mortality rate. Moreover, an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is observed, encompassing cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, cancer, and respiratory disorders. For instance, cardiovascular diseases accounted for 32% of all global fatalities in 2019, amounting to over 17.9 million of them. Therefore, there is a heightened demand for intraosseous devices in emergency medical care, propelling the market's growth.

Technological Advancements Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The market for intraosseous devices is characterized by several prominent companies that are perpetually engaged in the investigation and technological progression of innovative and novel intraosseous devices. For instance, PAVmed Inc. unveiled EsoCheck in 2019; this groundbreaking apparatus employs intraosseous technology to perform non-invasive cell samples of the esophagus. The device consists of a balloon catheter and a DNA test, which allow for the rapid detection of Barrett's esophagus, a predisposing factor to esophageal cancer, in less than five minutes.

Similarly, SAM Medical, a market leader in developing and producing state-of-the-art medical devices for trauma care, unveiled the SAM IO Intraosseous Access System for utilization by military and civilian hospitals and pre-hospital healthcare providers in 2020. The multipurpose, manually powered actuator of the SAM IO is an efficient and user-friendly substitute for intraosseous access. This device facilitates the rapid and effortless administration of critical medications and fluids through the bone marrow into a patient's vascular system during an emergency. These developments are, therefore, expected to generate opportunities for market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global intraosseous devices market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period. The North American region's preeminence can be ascribed to many factors. These include the advanced healthcare infrastructure, the prevalence of significant market participants, favorable reimbursement policies, and the extensive utilization of intraosseous devices among healthcare practitioners. In 2019, the U.S. emergency departments saw 39.5 million visits linked to injuries, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Moreover, the reimbursement system for intraosseous devices in the United States is favorable, encouraging their adoption and utilization by healthcare professionals. For instance, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services facilitates reimbursement for intraosseous devices via the Current Procedural Terminology code 36680. This particular code encompasses the insertion of intraosseous devices in pediatric and adult patients. Consequently, the factors above contribute to expanding the market in North America.



The global intraosseous devices market was valued at USD 08 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 619.32 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on device type, the global intraosseous devices market is segmented into manual, semi-automated, and automated devices.

The automated devices segment is the largest contributor to the market.

Based on the route of administration, the global intraosseous devices market is segmented into sternum, distal femur, distal and proximal tibia, calcaneus, head of humerus, and others.



Based on end-users, the global intraosseous devices market is bifurcated into hospitals, emergency medical services, military, and others.

The emergency medical services segment dominates the global market. North America is the most significant global intraosseous devices market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global intraosseous devices market are Teleflex Incorporated, Aero Healthcare, PERSYS MEDICAL, BD, Biopsybell, Cook, Pyng Medical Corp., and others.



In September 2023, Relievant Medsystems, a privately owned medical technology company that has developed and commercialized the Intracept Intraosseous Nerve Ablation System for the treatment of vertebrogenic pain, a type of chronic low back pain, was acquired by Boston Scientific under a definitive agreement. In June 2023, The FDA granted 510(k) authorization for MR Conditional labeling of the Arrow EZ-IO Needle, the first and only intraosseous (IO) needle, according to a recent announcement by Teleflex Corporation TFX. An essential component of the Arrow EZ-IO Intraosseous Vascular Access System, the EZ-IO Needle's innovative diamond point is designed to facilitate rapid, accurate, and steady insertion.



Manual

Semi-Automated Automated Devices



Sternum

Distal Femur

Distal and Proximal Tibia

Calcaneus

Head of Humerus Others



Hospitals

Emergency Medical Services

Military Others

Market NewsGlobal Intraosseous Devices Market: Segmentation By Device TypeBy Route of AdministrationBy End-User

By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa