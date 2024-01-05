LIVE UPDATES: Israel Continues Deadly Strikes In Khan Younis, Rafah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The number of casualties and injured continues to mount due to Israel's unrelenting bombardment across the Gaza Strip for over 90 days. At least 32 people have been killed in the latest occupation forces' attacks on Khan Younis, while five people have died in attacks on Rafah.

[9:00 am Doha Time] Scores of Palestinians killed; humanitarian groups unable to deliver life-saving assistance: UN

The UN reports that 125 Palestinians were killed and 318 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza in the 24-hour period between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, citing the Palestinian territory's Health Ministry. They add to the 22,438 Palestinians killed and 57,614 injured between October 7 and January 3.

The latest UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) situation report also notes:

Humanitarian groups have been unable to deliver life-saving assistance, including food and medicine, north of Wadi Gaza for four days due to heavy fighting and access delays and denials.

The area surrounding the El Amal Hospital and Palestine Red Crescent Society in Khan Younis was struck for the third consecutive day on January 4. Seven Palestinians, including a five-year-old, have already been killed in three days of Israeli bombardments in the area.

On January 4, 177 trucks carrying food and medicine entered Gaza through the Rafah and Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) border crossings, but food insecurity remains acute across the besieged enclave.

Only 13 out of Gaza's 36 hospitals are partially functional as of January 3 – nine in the south and four in the north – according to the World Health Organization.

[8:00 am Doha Time] Pro-Palestinian protesters at Chicago's Union Station call for Gaza ceasefire

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters held a protest in Chicago's Union Station – a key intercity and commuter rail station in the US's Midwest – to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Organised by the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), the protesters waved Palestinian flags and said in a statement that they“will continue to disrupt business as usual until the genocide ends”.

Local media reported that police were at the scene of the peaceful protest, which had not disrupted rail commuters on Thursday afternoon.