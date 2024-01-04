Iraq Reveals Joint Projects With Saudi In Healthcare, Pharma

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Health Ministry has announced new initiatives with Saudi Arabia, focusing on establishing health centers and pharmaceutical factories.

Speaking to the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), Minister of Health Saleh Al-Hasnawi emphasized the significant development in Iraqi-Saudi relations, spanning political, economic, and service sectors.

He said the two ministries are jointly working on health centers across Iraqi provinces, backed by a Saudi grant, and fostering collaboration between the private sectors of both countries to establish pharmaceutical factories.

Al-Hasnawi underscored the Health Ministry's support for local pharmaceutical industry development, citing advancements and lessons learned from Saudi Arabia. The minister highlighted the importance of exchanging experiences, particularly in public health, infectious diseases, and treatment, given the shared context of pilgrimage visits between Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

(Source: INA)